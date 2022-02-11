SKIP RICHTER: Herbs provide beauty, fragrance and flavor

Herbs are perhaps best known for their culinary uses. They add the distinct flavor of our favorite dishes. Mild or savory herbs impart a delicate flavor to food while the stronger or pungent herbs add zest.
Other herbs are medicinal, providing health benefits. Still others contain essential oils valued for their fragrance. Many herbs such as Mexican mint marigold and pineapple sage bear attractive flowers, while the blooms of dill, fennel, thyme and cilantro attract and nourish beneficial insects. Many herbs are quite attractive, offering ornamental value in addition to their other attributes.
Traditional herb gardens provide symmetric design in a landscape. Yet herbs need not be confined to a formal herb garden. They work well in vegetable and flower gardens, in mixed container plantings or scattered about the landscape.
Consider specialty groups of herbs such as chamomile, mint, bee balm, lemon verbena or fennel (seeds) for making flavored teas.
Use trailing herbs like oregano, thyme and marjoram as a groundcover in sunny locations. Line a garden path with clumping herbs such as parsley, chives or salad burnet.
Herbs work well in combination as thriller, filler and spiller plants in a very large container. For thrillers (taller upright plants) consider bay, fennel, lemon grass or an upright rosemary like Goriza (a.k.a. “Barbecue Skewers”). Fillers (medium-sized plants to fill in the center of the planting) could include chives, salad burnet, cilantro or basil. Spillers “spill” over the sides of the container. Thyme, oregano, marjoram and trailing types of rosemary work well as spillers.
Herbs are easy-care plants with most preferring a mostly sunny location and good soil drainage, although a few such as mint can do well in partial shade and very moist soil conditions.
Raised beds and containers can help in spots where drainage is less than ideal. Maintain moderately moist soil and a surface mulch to minimize weed problems.
Mix some compost into the soil prior to planting and apply a little to the soil surface periodically if plants need a boost. Fertilizing may be helpful if plants show a lack of vigor, but a periodic light application will usually suffice.
Now is a great time to start seeds of herbs indoors, although transplants are easier and faster. Most of our common herbs are perennials surviving from one year to the next, but basil is grown as an annual. Since it detests cool temperatures, wait until nighttime temps are above the mid-50s to plant it out in the garden.
Most herbs are easy to propagate from plant divisions or rooted cuttings. Plan on saving seeds of basil, dill, fennel, cilantro (seeds are called coriander) and chives so you always have a supply on hand.
Don’t let the fact that you lack space or interest in a traditional herb garden keep you from planting herbs. Herbs belong in landscape beds, vegetable and flower gardens and containers too.
There are numerous other herbs that are important components in the cuisine in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. Consider growing some new-to-you herbs this season to expand your culinary experiences.
Check out your favorite local garden center and choose some herbs in search of a good home. Add some bags of compost to amend your soil, or potting soil for a container, and get started with your new herb plantings!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.