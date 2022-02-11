SKIP RICHTER: Herbs provide beauty, fragrance and flavor

Herbs are easy-care plants with most preferring a mostly sunny location and good soil drainage, although a few such as mint can do well in partial shade and very moist soil conditions.

Raised beds and containers can help in spots where drainage is less than ideal. Maintain moderately moist soil and a surface mulch to minimize weed problems.

Mix some compost into the soil prior to planting and apply a little to the soil surface periodically if plants need a boost. Fertilizing may be helpful if plants show a lack of vigor, but a periodic light application will usually suffice.

Now is a great time to start seeds of herbs indoors, although transplants are easier and faster. Most of our common herbs are perennials surviving from one year to the next, but basil is grown as an annual. Since it detests cool temperatures, wait until nighttime temps are above the mid-50s to plant it out in the garden.

Most herbs are easy to propagate from plant divisions or rooted cuttings. Plan on saving seeds of basil, dill, fennel, cilantro (seeds are called coriander) and chives so you always have a supply on hand.