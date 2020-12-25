SKIP RICHTER: Grow a seasonal salad container garden

Cool-season container gardens are easy to care for, attractive and can grow some great vegetables in a very small space. They offer versatility and add a unique look to a porch, patio, driveway or balcony. Best of all, containers allow you to grow fresh, healthy salad veggies despite the winter weather, as they are easily moved into a protected location during hard freezes.

Choosing a container

Salad greens are well suited to container growing. Most are very small-statured plants and can be grown in smaller containers, although the greater the soil volume, the less often you’ll have to water and fertilize. I do most of my cool-season container growing in pots of about 2 to 5 gallons in volume.

Large containers also work well, allowing for a variety of different salad vegetables to be grown together. Rolling casters are a great way to keep these large, heavy containers mobile. I also use a dolly with a strap to move larger containers around with very little effort.

There are many types of container materials, including traditional terra cotta, plastic and lightweight poly resin, which can be very attractive. Whether you choose a plain black nursery pot, 5-gallon bucket or a gorgeous decorative container, your plants won’t care.