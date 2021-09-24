SKIP RICHTER: Grow a fall container garden

If you don’t have space for a traditional garden, try gardening in containers. You can grow any vegetable in a container that you can grow in the ground if the container is large enough.

Container gardens are often portable, making it easy to move them into a protected spot when a frost threatens, or to utilize a sunny spot for best production. Container gardening saves space, and allows you to garden around a deck or patio, down a fence line or even alongside a driveway.

Here are some tips for success with creating your own container garden this fall season.

Creative containers

The more growing media a container can hold the better, because they allow for a larger root zone, which reduces the need for frequent watering and fertilizing.

Greens like lettuce and spinach need a minimum of a gallon-sized container but will do best with 2 or more gallons. Medium-sized fruiting vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower should have 3 to 5 gallons of growing media.

If you wish to continue container gardening next spring and summer, even larger containers are needed as the summer crops can be much larger plants and the weather hot and demanding.