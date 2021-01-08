SKIP RICHTER: Great gardens begin with great soil

Most of us start off with something less than Eden when it come to a garden spot. Too sandy, too clayey, too high pH, too acidic — you name the soil, we’ve got it here in Texas. But we are not limited to our current lot in life. We can improve our soil and turn our landscape into a place of beauty. In other words, get the soil right, and your garden will thrive.

We can buy soil mixes and soil amendments to improve our soils. We can also make compost at home to produce a small amount of that rich “black gold” that turns poor soil into rocket fuel for plants. Compost helps clay soil absorb water faster and drain faster. It helps sandy soil hold water and nutrients.

There are two basic ways to improve your soil:

1) Mix 2-3 inches of compost into your soil to improve its structure, nutrient content and ability to hold moisture while at the same time draining better internally during periods of wet weather.

2) Purchase a soil bed mix to spread out over an area to build raised beds for growing flowers, shrubs and vegetables.

If your soil has adequate depth and simply needs some improvement, option No. 1 can enhance the soil in the plant’s root zone and improve your gardening results dramatically.