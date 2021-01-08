SKIP RICHTER: Great gardens begin with great soil

Most of us start off with something less than Eden when it come to a garden spot. Too sandy, too clayey, too high pH, too acidic — you name the soil, we’ve got it here in Texas. But we are not limited to our current lot in life. We can improve our soil and turn our landscape into a place of beauty. In other words, get the soil right, and your garden will thrive.
We can buy soil mixes and soil amendments to improve our soils. We can also make compost at home to produce a small amount of that rich “black gold” that turns poor soil into rocket fuel for plants. Compost helps clay soil absorb water faster and drain faster. It helps sandy soil hold water and nutrients.
There are two basic ways to improve your soil:
1) Mix 2-3 inches of compost into your soil to improve its structure, nutrient content and ability to hold moisture while at the same time draining better internally during periods of wet weather.
2) Purchase a soil bed mix to spread out over an area to build raised beds for growing flowers, shrubs and vegetables.
If your soil has adequate depth and simply needs some improvement, option No. 1 can enhance the soil in the plant’s root zone and improve your gardening results dramatically.
If you have a spot that is poorly drained, it may be best to bring in a special soil mix to create taller raised beds for best results. These mixes come in many forms and typically have a blend of loam or sand along with composted bark, manure, or other decomposed organic matter. They have names such as bed mix, planting mix or landscaper’s mix.
To create a better transition with your current soil, spread a few inches of the bed mix over the soil and rototill or spade it into the soil surface. Then spread more over the area to build up the soil to the desired depth.
The single best thing all gardeners can do is to improve their soil before placing the first plants or seeds in the ground. To put it concisely, for a great landscape and garden, spend some dollars on your soil before you spend dollars on plants.
Soil building saves you money in the long run with less need to replace lost plants, lower water use, and reduced fertilizer and pesticide applications. It also means that plants will grow faster and perform better for more beautiful and productive gardens.
A soil test is a great tool for fine tuning your soil. Go to the state soil lab website at soiltesting.tamu.edu and download the Urban Soil Submittal Form (for home garden and landscape soils). It has instructions for taking and submitting a sample. When the results are in, you’ll receive recommendations for nutrient additions, and your county extension office can advise you on the best options.
Spring gardening is just around the corner, so don’t delay on having a soil test done and making the amendments needed to set the stage for your best garden ever.
Gardening activities for the weekend
Plant cool-season veggies: Cole crops, including broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi and collards, can be planted this month, as can root crops like radishes, carrots and turnips and leafy greens such as lettuce, spinach and arugula. Cover tender seedlings when a hard freeze is forecast.
Fertilize winter flowers and veggies: A little fertilizer every month in a 3-1-2 ratio of nutrients works well to boost vigor and to help keep cool-season flowers and vegetables blooming and producing.
Plant onions now: Mid- to late winter is prime time for planting onion transplants. Select pencil-sized sets and plant them 1 inch deep in a rich garden soil in a sunny location. Keep them growing vigorously with regular fertilizing in small doses. The larger the plant, the larger the bulbs when the plants are induced to start forming bulbs due to longer days in early spring.
Start spring transplants indoors now: Warm-season vegetables and flowers can be started indoors in January for transplanting out into the garden in early spring. Place trays in a warm location for rapid germination. When seedlings emerge, move them under a bright light designed for growing plants.
Don’t overwater houseplants: Soggy soil conditions are deadly for houseplants. Stick a sharpened pencil 2-3 inches into the growing mix. If it comes out clean, the growing mix is dry. If it comes out with the sharpened surface moistened or with soil sticking to it, wait to water.
Trim ornamental grasses: Clumping ornamental grasses like maiden grass, pampas grass, fountain grass and others can become unsightly as old dead growth is left year after year. Cut them back to 10-12 inches high, and new spring growth will soon fill in creating a fresh attractive new plant this spring.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.