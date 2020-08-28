SKIP RICHTER: Gingers offer beauty, fragrance and flavor

Few groups of plants can offer everything from culinary harvests to attractive foliage and gorgeous blooms that gingers can.
Most are from tropical and subtropical environments, making them a great fit for our sultry Southern summers. Several of the ginger genera are hardy enough to survive winters in the B-CS area, especially if mulched well.
Most need a bright shade location and dependable soil moisture, especially when the weather is hot. Provide them these conditions and moist soil that has been generously amended with some compost, and they will reward you with exotic tropical beauty — and in some cases intoxicating fragrance. Here are six ginger genera that are among my favorites.
• Culinary or edible ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a great addition to shady areas. Reaching about 3 feet tall, it generally doesn’t bloom in this area — and even if it did, the blooms are not very impressive. We grow it for the rhizomes that offer culinary zest to many dishes. You can start with a plump, firm section of root from the grocery store. Plant it an inch or two deep in a bright, shady spot, in soil enriched with compost, and maintain soil moisture. By the end of the growing season, you can dig the plants and harvest the plump rhizomes that grow near the soil surface. Our culinary ginger’s cousin pinecone or shampoo ginger (Zingiber zerumbet) provides interesting bloom spikes that look somewhat like colorful pinecones.
• The dancing ladies, genus Globba, are another favorite of mine. They are small plants reaching only a foot or two tall. Globba winitii, or “mauve dancing girl,” produces arching bloom stems with dangling flowers in a beautiful shade of purple and yellow. Globba shomburgkii, or “yellow dancing lady,” is another great choice that bears all yellow flowers. Globbas, like other gingers, make great, long-lasting cut flowers. Give these gingers a bright shade to filtered sun location and well-drained soil, especially during the winter months. Since they don’t emerge until the soil warms considerably, you may want to grow them in a pot as they can become lost in a landscape bed with other plants.
• The genus Alpinia is referred to as shell ginger. A great starter plant is variegated shell ginger, Alpinia zerumbet variegata. It is grown for its brightly variegated yellow and green foliage that forms a dense clump about 3 to 4 feet tall. I grow it in a large container that results in a somewhat smaller plant. It likes a bright shade to a few hours of morning sun and can take brief dry spells but detests soggy wet conditions. While variegated shell ginger generally does not bloom, other Alpinias get much larger and have attractive blooms.
• Peacock gingers are in the genus Kaempferia. They are grown primarily for their large leaves and low growth habit, generally under a foot high. Their foliage, which appears after the soil warms considerably in late spring, varies from green to bronze with a variety of markings in white, silver, black and maroon in various patterns. Several produce attractive blooms, also. Give peacock gingers a raised bed for optimum drainage, plant in a deep shade location, keep the soil moist, and mulch well in winter to protect the cold tender plant’s base.
• Hidden gingers are in the genus Curcuma. Some types send up bloom stalks in spring before the foliage appears, while others bloom in summer with the bloom stalks partially hidden in the taller foliage, hence their name. Provide hidden ginger a bright shade to dappled sun exposure.
• Butterfly gingers, the genus Hedychium, are my personal favorites. There are numerous species and provide stunning clusters of blooms that top the plant’s 4- to 7-foot-tall stalks in summer. Hedychium coronarium, known as white butterfly ginger, is a great place to start with your soon to be ginger addiction.
The large white blooms atop 4- to 5-foot stems are amazingly fragrant, with a gardenia-like scent that fills the air. When one of my daughters was born, I brought three bloom stalks into the hospital room, and the alluring fragrance wafted through the room and out into the hallway, where nurses began to walk in wanting to know where that perfume was coming from.
Butterfly ginger is easy to grow and breaks the full-shade ginger rule by needing a few hours of sun, preferably in the morning hours, to thrive and bloom well. It also can tolerate less well-drained soil conditions but prefers moderate soil moisture. There are numerous other Hedychium species and cultivars in a variety of colors in the pink to coral to orange to yellow range. Some are fragrant, but all bear show-stopping flowers that are great for cutting to bring indoors.
Try one of these ginger genera in your landscape. You may fall in love and soon be propagating the plants from rhizome cuttings and sharing them with your family and friends.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
