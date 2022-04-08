SKIP RICHTER: Get more from your gardening spaces

Do you find your available gardening space too limiting for all the things you’d like to grow? Most gardeners do. Even if you have space to expand your plantings, you can grow more in less space by taking advantage of going vertical.

Think of a sprawling melon plant or cucumber vine. Now picture it on a vertical trellis. Same vine, foliage and fruit but with a fraction of the gardening footprint. Even muskmelons and watermelons can be grown vertically. Just support the fruit with a sling made from soft fabric or a section of produce mesh bag.

Growing vegetable plants vertically can reduce disease problems by improving air circulation through the foliage, and by moving the foliage and minimizing soil being splashed up onto the foliage and fruit from rain or irrigation.

Vertical gardening simplifies weeding. Every square foot of garden you have is a square foot of soil that can require weeding. The vertical garden encompasses less space and thus less area to keep weed-free.

Vertical gardening simplifies gardening chores. It is easier to harvest from a trellis than to have to stoop and harvest from the ground. It is also easier to get around the garden when there aren’t vines sprawling around to step over.

Gardens and landscapes are outdoor living areas. Living areas have floors, walls and ceilings. Too often we focus on the floor of our landscape — the lawn and groundcovers — but we don’t consider the ceilings and walls.

Arbors form a ceiling that not only blocks out the sun, creating a cool, shady spot to sit, but can also bear flowers or fruit including grapes or vining vegetables.

A vine on a trellis or a row of vertical shrubs creates an outdoor wall that can add a nice visual element to the landscape. A livestock panel makes a great trellis for vining plants.

A full-size panel (about 16 feet long) can be bent into an arch and secured with a couple of T-posts to make a cool structure for vining flowers or vegetables, which you can walk under. Put several in a row and you have a tunnel! Add a bench and you have a cool spot to sit.

Livestock panels can be cut into sections of the desired height or width and are rather economical, especially since they last indefinitely. If you need a fast wall to screen a view, a panel covered with an evergreen vine set several feet above ground can provide such a screen, while slower growing shrubs provide coverage down lower.

Nonvining plants can be used in a vertical plan. There are some interesting new containers designed for hanging on a fence or post. Picture a wall of flowering containers on a fence, or a series of cascading pots attached to a porch post. There are even planters designed to straddle the top of a deck railing or to hang on the top of a fence.

Vertical doesn’t just mean growing up. You can also grow down. A second-story porch or balcony can be a great place to set a large container of vining plants for cascading downward. The novel hanging tomato planters are another example of this approach.

Even if you have space for your gardens to sprawl, utilizing vertical elements can add interest and an opportunity for creativity to your landscape and garden.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.