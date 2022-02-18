SKIP RICHTER: Gardening tips to get ready for spring

Prepare soil before planting

There is nothing sadder than seeing our visions of a beautiful garden fail to become reality due to a lack of good soil preparation. There’s no substitute for well-prepared soil. An inch of compost mixed into the soil surface can help plants to thrive. If drainage is less than ideal, raised beds are also a good idea as spring often brings a deluge of rain.

Have your soil tested

It is good to have your soil tested before planting a new area or every three or four years in established garden areas. These tests provide the basis for fertilizer applications. Fertilizing without a soil test to guide you can exacerbate rather than correct an imbalance.

Check junipers for bagworm pouches

Check junipers and other narrow-leaf evergreens for bagworm pouches. The pests are overwintering in these pouches, waiting to emerge in spring to begin feeding on the foliage. Snip the pouches off plants and bury them or discard in the trash to reduce the potential damage this spring.

Complete dormant oil sprays