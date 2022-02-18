SKIP RICHTER: Gardening tips to get ready for spring

Spring is rapidly approaching and there is much to be done out in the garden and landscape. Here are some timely gardening tips while enjoying the outdoors before rainfall returns early next week.
Prune roses
Prune roses that continue to bloom throughout the growing season. Delay pruning those that only bloom in spring until their spring bloom period. This includes most climbers. Well-pruned roses make strong growth in spring and bloom better. Cut hybrid tea rose canes back by about one-third after removing damaged or twiggy growth from the bush.
Complete pruning of fruit trees, vines and bushes
Fruitful plants depend on proper training and subsequent pruning care for optimal production. Fruit species vary in their correct pruning techniques, so check out the free online fruit guides on aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu to guide you in the best way to prune each species.
Divide fall-blooming perennials
Late winter is the time to divide perennial plants that bloom in fall. Chrysanthemums, autumn asters, Mexican mint marigold, Physostegia (obedient plant) and late-summer to early-fall blooming bulbs, including oxblood lily and red spider lily, can be dug, divided and reset after the foliage begins to die back. That will give them a long spring and summer season to become established and ready to bloom again.
Prepare soil before planting
There is nothing sadder than seeing our visions of a beautiful garden fail to become reality due to a lack of good soil preparation. There’s no substitute for well-prepared soil. An inch of compost mixed into the soil surface can help plants to thrive. If drainage is less than ideal, raised beds are also a good idea as spring often brings a deluge of rain.
Have your soil tested
It is good to have your soil tested before planting a new area or every three or four years in established garden areas. These tests provide the basis for fertilizer applications. Fertilizing without a soil test to guide you can exacerbate rather than correct an imbalance.
Check junipers for bagworm pouches
Check junipers and other narrow-leaf evergreens for bagworm pouches. The pests are overwintering in these pouches, waiting to emerge in spring to begin feeding on the foliage. Snip the pouches off plants and bury them or discard in the trash to reduce the potential damage this spring.
Complete dormant oil sprays
Spray fruit trees and other plants prone to scale problems with dormant oil if scale has been a problem in the past. Make the application prior to the emergence of new growth and blooms because oil will burn blooms and emerging foliage. Also, don’t spray oil within a day or two of a freeze.
Time for taters
Plant potatoes now so they’ll have time to produce tubers before the arrival of hot weather shuts down the plants. Cut the seed potatoes into sections with an eye or bud on each section. Place in a warm spot for a few days to dry all the cut surfaces prior to planting.
Get in final planting of cool season greens
Warm weather and longer day lengths will be here soon. So now is the time to get out a final planting of cool season greens like lettuce, spinach and mesclun mix. Choose leafy or bib types of lettuce rather than head lettuce for best results in this area.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.