SKIP RICHTER: Freeze hit plants hard; don’t rush recuperation

The recent extremely cold weather took a heavy toll on our landscapes and gardens. Much of the green that we enjoy in our normally mild winters has turned tawny and brown, while our vegetables and many succulents have turned to mush.
There is an understandable desire to head out and prune things back to remove the ugly freeze-dried top growth in the landscape. However, it is best if you can wait for a while for several reasons.
More freezes may arrive
Today is the average last freeze date of the year in Bryan-College Station based on two decades of recent data. That means that we are as likely as not to experience another freeze. Leaving dead plant cover over perennials and ornamental grasses can provide a little protection to the base of the plant from which new growth emerges. It acts somewhat like a mulch cover to slow cooling and conserve soil warmth.
Damage not fully evident
Another reason to wait to prune is that the full extent of the damage is not yet evident on some plants. You can assess the damage to a tree or shrub by using your thumbnail or a knife to scrape back the bark to reveal the color of the tissues underneath.
Healthy, living tissues are creamy white to light green in color. If you see brown beneath the surface, that section of the plant is dead. Keep working your way down to the base of the plant until you find living tissues.
It is OK to prune out dead branches. However, if we cut into healthy wood, the pruning can have the effect of stimulating new growth from behind the cut, and it is best to not do anything to lessen plant hardiness until we get past the danger of a late freeze. I’d suggest that you hold off on pruning for another 2-3 weeks.
As the spring weather warms, our plants will tell us where to prune by regrowing from wherever there are living tissues.
Long-term effects
Experience from past freezes has taught us that we may still see problems months down the line. Latent damage to the woody structure will start to show up as sudden death of entire sections of a plant. Follow the damage down, and you may see split trunks and branches.
In the vegetable garden
Spring is a traffic jam in the vegetable garden. Our cool-season crops are normally going strong in March as we try to find a spot for tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and the many other warm-season crops.
This freeze may make have solved that dilemma for us. Unless you were able to effectively protect your cool-season vegetables, I’d suggest turning lemons into lemonade by getting your soil ready for planting and enjoying the clean slate for a bountiful warm-season garden.
In the lawn
St. Augustine is our most cold-tender turf species, but the snow cover helped hold in the soil warmth while air temps plummeted. I’m seeing a lot of living runners, which is a good sign.
Resist the urge to fertilize early, as this will not make you lawn start growing faster, but it will boost growth on cool-season weeds. After you have mowed the lawn twice (early to mid-April), the grass will have developed a good root system and be growing fast enough to benefit from some supplemental nutrition.
As new growth emerges, make your first mowing at a lower height to remove some of the dead grass blades, and bag the clippings to use as a mulch around the garden and landscape beds. Don’t scalp the lawn too low, however, as the more you let sunlight reach the soil surface, the more weeds will sprout and grow.
Time will tell
Some plants that look dead may show signs of life in time. Agaves and sago palms (cycads) may show new growth up from the center of the plant, or new babies may sprout from around the plant’s base, as can happen with aloe.
Perennials may resprout from the crown or base of the plant. Each species varies in hardiness, so even if you have to remove all the top growth, give it some time to see if the plant might send up new growth with a few weeks of warm weather.
Palm trees have one bud at the top of the trunk. If it is killed, the tree is lost. Many palm species planted in our area won’t survive the cold we experienced.
This freeze has reminded us that “stretching the zone” by planting things farther north than their hardiness zone is a risk that will occasionally come at a cost. It is also an opportunity to replace some old plants with new species and varieties that are superior in many ways.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.