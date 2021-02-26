SKIP RICHTER: Freeze hit plants hard; don’t rush recuperation

The recent extremely cold weather took a heavy toll on our landscapes and gardens. Much of the green that we enjoy in our normally mild winters has turned tawny and brown, while our vegetables and many succulents have turned to mush.

There is an understandable desire to head out and prune things back to remove the ugly freeze-dried top growth in the landscape. However, it is best if you can wait for a while for several reasons.

More freezes may arrive

Today is the average last freeze date of the year in Bryan-College Station based on two decades of recent data. That means that we are as likely as not to experience another freeze. Leaving dead plant cover over perennials and ornamental grasses can provide a little protection to the base of the plant from which new growth emerges. It acts somewhat like a mulch cover to slow cooling and conserve soil warmth.

Damage not fully evident

Another reason to wait to prune is that the full extent of the damage is not yet evident on some plants. You can assess the damage to a tree or shrub by using your thumbnail or a knife to scrape back the bark to reveal the color of the tissues underneath.