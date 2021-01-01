SKIP RICHTER: For landscaping success, plan before you plant

Start with your overall goals for the landscape. Figure out what you want it to look like, draw out the beds and decide on the appropriate plants. Then you can do your shopping with much better long-term return on your time and money.

Don’t forget to consider the four seasons. Everything looks good in the spring. Don’t put all your money into spring color. What looks good in summer? What about fall? There are plenty of late-season bloomers and even some leaf color choices for fall.

Then consider winter. This is where evergreens really earn their keep, as do berrying plants. Have you spread them out or are they all on one side of the landscape? Oops, still time to fix that if you plan before you plant.

Place plants where they want to be

Plants can be rather picky about where they grow. Sun, shade, wet, dry, soil type and certainly climate zone are among the variables that make the difference between a plant thriving or performing very poorly. A rose might look gorgeous in that corner spot across the yard from my breakfast nook window, but if that area is shaded by a large oak tree, the rose will definitely disagree.