SKIP RICHTER: Flowering trees herald spring’s arrival

The arrival of warmer weather is bringing color and beauty back to our freeze-damaged landscapes as spring-flowering trees are awakening to announce that another gardening year has arrived.
Small to medium spring-flowering trees make great accent plants and may be used to shade a west window, line a driveway, provide a focal point in a courtyard or offer a little shade for an outdoor patio. Here are a few species for our area.
Redbud
Redbuds’ blooms are one of the first signs of spring, appearing before the foliage emerges to announce the new season. Eastern redbuds (Cercis canadensis) are the most common in landscapes and garden centers. The variety “Oklahoma” stands out with its wine-red blooms, while other varieties sport purplish-red new foliage that fades toward green as the season progresses, or even golden-yellow to orange foliage.
Texas redbud (var. texensis), with its more leathery, rounded and glossy foliage, does better in the brunt of a full-sun location. The eastern variety can grow quite large over time, while the Texas varieties usually tops out at 20 feet or less. A trailing selection of Texas redbud called Traveler is also available in the nursery trade.
Fringe tree
The first time I saw a native fringe tree or “grancy graybeard” (Chionanthus virginicus) blooming in East Texas, I had to stop the car and run over to see what on earth was putting on such a show. These plants load up in late spring with a profusion of small, shaggy blooms that appear as white fringe all over the plant.
While natives have their benefits, the Chinese fringe tree (Chionanthus retusus) is more commonly seen in landscapes due to its showier flowers.
Fringe tree prefers a moist, acidic to neutral soil and can tolerate wet conditions for brief periods of time. It will grow in part shade to full sun but seems to appreciate a little late-day shade. It forms a nice multi-trunked tree but can be trained to a single trunk with a little training for a few years after planting.
Texas mountain laurel
When it comes to native landscape plants, Texas mountain laurel is the poster plant, bearing large clusters of purple blooms that fill the air with a heavy, “grape bubble gum” aroma. This evergreen shrub to small tree tolerates sandy loam to clay soils but insists on good drainage.
Its proper name has long been Sophora secundiflorum, but taxonomists (who labor night and day to continually change plant names and frustrate horticulturists) have now assigned it the name Dermatophyllum secundiflorum.
Although its growth rate is slow, it is well worth the wait. Texas mountain laurel makes a great specimen plant but also works well planted in a row down a property line to form a loose evergreen screen.
Mexican plum
This native plum puts on quite a show in early spring with its dainty white blooms. Unlike its thicket-forming cousins, Mexican plum forms a single strong 15- to 20-foot tree. It blooms best with at least four to six hours of sun but appreciates a little western shade and some supplemental moisture during extended droughts. Like its peach and plum fruit tree cousins, Mexican plum prefers good drainage.
Desert Museum palo verde
This multi-stemmed tree bears clusters of bright yellow 1” blooms from spring to early summer with some repeat flowering during the summer months. It makes a striking specimen tree with its green branches and finely textured foliage that casts a very light shade, allowing us to grow other flowering plants beneath its canopy.
Desert Museum palo verde is a fast-growing tree that reaches about 25 feet tall. It tolerates difficult growing conditions but needs good drainage. Unlike its cousin the Retama, Desert Museum is thornless. Prune sparingly to train into a desired form when young. It may require some searching to find this plant, since it is not common in garden centers in this area.
But what about ...
There are other spring bloomers that you may know and love that I left off the list. Although I love dogwoods and deciduous magnolias, these species don’t generally do well in our area. Huisache or sweet acacia bears small golden yellow blooms in spring but is quite thorny and not dependably hardy in our area. It is also not common in garden centers.
Bradford pears are very common due to their profusion of white spring blooms and fall color. Although beautiful when young, they tend to “fall apart” as they get older. In some parts of the country they are also invasive, although I’ve not noticed that to be as much of a problem in our area.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.