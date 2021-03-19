SKIP RICHTER: Flowering trees herald spring’s arrival

The arrival of warmer weather is bringing color and beauty back to our freeze-damaged landscapes as spring-flowering trees are awakening to announce that another gardening year has arrived.

Small to medium spring-flowering trees make great accent plants and may be used to shade a west window, line a driveway, provide a focal point in a courtyard or offer a little shade for an outdoor patio. Here are a few species for our area.

Redbud

Redbuds’ blooms are one of the first signs of spring, appearing before the foliage emerges to announce the new season. Eastern redbuds (Cercis canadensis) are the most common in landscapes and garden centers. The variety “Oklahoma” stands out with its wine-red blooms, while other varieties sport purplish-red new foliage that fades toward green as the season progresses, or even golden-yellow to orange foliage.

Texas redbud (var. texensis), with its more leathery, rounded and glossy foliage, does better in the brunt of a full-sun location. The eastern variety can grow quite large over time, while the Texas varieties usually tops out at 20 feet or less. A trailing selection of Texas redbud called Traveler is also available in the nursery trade.

Fringe tree