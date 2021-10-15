SKIP RICHTER: Fall is time for propagating plants

Plant propagation is fun and easy using a few basic techniques to ensure a high percentage of success. Here are three methods that are easy and effective even for gardeners plagued with slightly brown thumbs!

Simple layering

Layering is rooting new plants that are still attached to the “mother” plant. Layering provides a high percentage of success because the new plant remains connected to the flow of water and nutrients during the rooting process. While there are several layering techniques, simple layering is the easiest and works well on many types of plants with vining growth or low horizontal branches.

Lower a stem or vine down to the soil. About 6 to 8 inches from the end, bend it just until it “cracks” but doesn’t break in two. Remove a scoop of soil and pin the bent section in the bottom of the hole with a piece of coat hanger that is bent into a “U” shape. Cover the section with soil and water it in well. This can also be done in a container next to the plant, using a brick or rock to hold the buried section in place.

In a few weeks, the cracked tissues will form callous tissues from which roots will grow. In two or three months, the plant will be well-rooted and ready to be severed from the mother plant and transplanted into a pot or its new location in the garden.