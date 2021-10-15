SKIP RICHTER: Fall is time for propagating plants

Plant propagation is fun and easy using a few basic techniques to ensure a high percentage of success. Here are three methods that are easy and effective even for gardeners plagued with slightly brown thumbs!
Simple layering
Layering is rooting new plants that are still attached to the “mother” plant. Layering provides a high percentage of success because the new plant remains connected to the flow of water and nutrients during the rooting process. While there are several layering techniques, simple layering is the easiest and works well on many types of plants with vining growth or low horizontal branches.
Lower a stem or vine down to the soil. About 6 to 8 inches from the end, bend it just until it “cracks” but doesn’t break in two. Remove a scoop of soil and pin the bent section in the bottom of the hole with a piece of coat hanger that is bent into a “U” shape. Cover the section with soil and water it in well. This can also be done in a container next to the plant, using a brick or rock to hold the buried section in place.
In a few weeks, the cracked tissues will form callous tissues from which roots will grow. In two or three months, the plant will be well-rooted and ready to be severed from the mother plant and transplanted into a pot or its new location in the garden.
Simple layering can be used to propagate old garden roses, arching shrubs, vining groundcovers, blackberries, grapes and other vines.
Air layering
Air layering brings the rooting medium to the plant rather than the plant to the soil. Remove a half-inch ring of the outer bark on the stem. Difficult-to-root plants will root better if you dust the wounded area with a rooting hormone. Some plants such as Dieffenbachia or Dracaena lack an outer bark ring, and are wounded with several small vertical cuts in a 1-inch area, especially near a node on the stem.
Place a double handful of moist sphagnum moss or potting mix around the stem and wrap with a section of clear plastic wrap. Secure the plastic above and below the rooting media with twist ties to hold it in place. Then cover it with aluminum foil to keep out light and prevent excessive heat buildup if the sun shines on the clear plastic.
After a few weeks, remove the foil to check for roots inside the clear plastic and remoisten the mix, especially as roots begin to appear. When roots start to fill the media, it’s time to cut the new plant off just below the rooted section and pot it up. Give it a few more weeks in a bright location out of direct sun to become better established before planting it into the landscape.
We use air layering for larger upright houseplants, fig trees and some outdoor ornamental shrubs.
Easy cuttings
Stem cuttings are a common way gardeners propagate plants. Species vary in the best type of stem tissues for rooting, but succulent shoots and semi-hardwood (the stage where the stem is transitioning from succulent green tissue to woody brown tissue) are the most common.
Take cuttings about 3 inches long and remove leaves from the bottom two-thirds. Dust the lower third with rooting hormone and place in premoistened perlite or a 50-50 mix of peat and perlite in a clean container with a clear covering to allow light in and maintain high humidity.
A simple rooting chamber can be made from a clear 2-liter soft drink bottle with the bottom third removed, or with a 4-inch pot covered with a clear plastic bag and rubber band.
