SKIP RICHTER: Fall flowering plants take center stage

Flowering senna (Cassia corymbosa) is a large shrub that loads up with bright yellow blossoms in the fall. It can be freeze-killed farther north in the state in some years, but is generally hardy in our area.

Chrysanthemums are perhaps the best known fall-flowering perennial, but not all thrive in our area. One that can be made at home here is the variety “Country Girl,” also known as “Clara Curtis,” which produces single 3-inch daisy-like pink blooms but has a bit of a sprawling growth habit that requires some tending, too. It prefers a spot with partial sun and dependable soil moisture.

Lastly, there are vines that save their best for late summer to fall. Consider the sweet autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora) with billows of white blooms; the rampant coral vine (Antigonon leptopus), with pendant clusters of pink or white blooms that keep many species of bees well fed late in the season; and desert, or pink, trumpet vine (Podranea ricasoliana) a sprawling, arching plant bearing clusters of pink blooms with burgundy markings in the fall.