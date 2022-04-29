SKIP RICHTER: Do these activities to set your plants up for a strong spring and summer

Periodic rains and warming temperatures have created ideal conditions for most of our landscape and garden plants to thrive. Here are some activities to set your plants up for a strong spring to early summer season.

Save seeds from early season flowers

Bluebonnets, poppies and other early spring flowers are setting seeds now. If you have a mini meadow or other such area with wildflowers, avoid mowing them until they have had a chance to disperse their seeds. If you want to save bluebonnet seeds, collect the seed pods as they turn mostly brown and place them in a tall paper sack with a single paper clip closing the top. This way when the pods pop open the seeds of will stay within the sack, rather than all over the room.

Keep roses tidy and productive

Remove the spent blooms on roses to tidy up the bush and encourage more blooms. Cut the bloom stalk back to the first compound leaf with 5 leaflets. Fertilize plants with a light application of fertilizer every 6-8 weeks to keep them vigorous and productive.

Water containers frequently

Now that the temperature is warming up, containers of vegetables and flowers will dry out fast. Most containers will need daily watering but may require twice daily if the plant is large for the container size, or every other day if in a shady location. Every week or two apply a diluted soluble fertilizer solution or mix a slow-release fertilizer into the soil surface for 3-4 months of extended feeding.

Fertilize young trees and shrubs

Trees that were planted last fall, winter and early spring will benefit from some added nutrition now. If planted more recently, wait until 6-8 weeks after planting. Spread one cup of lawn fertilizer per inch of trunk diameter to an area extending about twice as wide as the root ball diameter. Rake the fertilizer into the mulch or soil surface and water the area well.

Trees planted a year or more ago can receive two cups of the same product per inch of trunk diameter. Spread it in an area extending as far as the branch spread, and then rake it in and water well.

Watch for squash vine borers

Squash vine borers are orange and black moths that look more like a wasp. You’ll find them setting on the squash foliage early in the morning. They lay single amber eggs about the size of a pin head which hatch into larvae that bore into the vines. The vines soon wilt and die. An early morning walk through the garden can provide a chance to swat and stomp an adult or rub off any egg you see on the leaf stalks or plant stems.

Insecticides can be helpful if used before the larvae enter the stems, but can kill the bees that are needed for pollination and fruit set. Insect mesh netting placed over the plants and secured to the soil can exclude the pests but you’ll need to do the daily pollinating job yourself by hand using an artist’s brush or plucked male bloom with the petals removed.

Stop nutsedge now

Nutsedge plants have sent out 8-10 underground runners with each developing a viable tuber about this point in the season. If you don’t attack it now and either dig up or spray every last sprout, you will be facing not just a 10-fold weed population, but by summer’s end 100 or more times what you had in the spring. If you stay diligent, you can win the battle but only if you dig or spray every newly emerged nutsedge plant by the time it has 3-5 leaves.

Brighten shady areas with color

Put some color in bright shade areas of the landscape this summer. Some good choices include caladium, impatiens, begonia, pentas and wishbone flower (Torenia). Mix 2 inches of compost into the soil and water the new plants in with a dilute fertilizer solution.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.