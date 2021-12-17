SKIP RICHTER: Deer present challenges for gardeners

Gardening has plenty of challenges including insects, disease, weather and difficult soil conditions. As if this isn’t enough, there is the challenge posed by deer.
I am convinced that deer sit at the edge of the woods, peering out from the foliage as we bring home new plants from the nursery. They giggle with glee and get absolutely giddy with excitement watching us put in new plants in the landscape and garden. Then, when night falls, they stroll out to sample the fresh new salad we so generously provided.
You may see deer as a beautiful part of nature’s ambiance, to be fed and lured up close for viewing, or gardening vandals that ruin hundreds of dollars’ worth of landscape investments.
As communities expand, deer lose habitat and food sources. Periodic droughts also reduce available nourishment. When faced with such a situation, timid Bambi can become bolder.
On a recent trip to the northern suburbs of San Antonio, I saw five deer lounging in a front yard, watching as cars passed down the street. In such situations I wouldn’t be surprised if some deer came in the front door, jumped over someone lounging in their recliner and were heard in the kitchen rummaging around in the refrigerator crisper!
While no strategy is foolproof, here are a few ways to lessen deer damage.
Nonpreferred plants
Not all plants are equally tasty to deer. You can find such plant lists online. Keep in mind that lists from one area may not be fully applicable in another area, and when deer get hungry their palate will expand. Hungry deer will eat thorny prickly pear cactus during a severe summer drought.
I used to have a list of deer-resistant plants at the extension office, but one evening the deer broke in, pulled out the filing cabinet drawer and ate it.
Repellants
There are repellants that can be sprayed onto plants to provide tastes or odors that are unpleasant to a deer. Commercial products and home remedies are both somewhat effective when deer are not starving. Repeat sprays periodically and after rains to maintain repellency.
Scare tactics
Sound, movement and natural enemies will spook deer in rural areas. An energetic and alert outdoor dog can be helpful, but you may have to put coffee in their water bowl to keep them up and on duty all night.
There is a motion-activated sprinkler device that puts out a brief strafing of water to startle anything that steps into the area. Like startling sounds and lights, deer get used to things after a while, so be prepared to change location and techniques periodically.
Fences
Fencing can be effective if done right, but also expensive and unsightly. Nonelectric fences need to be at least 7 feet high to deter deer. Small garden areas can be protected by a slightly lower fence as deer are reluctant to leap into a small fenced area. Black plastic netting is less visible and can also create an effective fence.
New trees and shrubs will benefit from a ring of wire 1-2 feet from the trunk to keep the deer from rubbing horns on the trunk and branches or stripping off the lower foliage within their reach.
There are some inexpensive electric fence designs with wires spaced vertically and horizontally that have shown positive results. Here is a link that explains the setup:
https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/deer-management-for-home-gardeners-using-a-two-tiered-fence-system/
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.