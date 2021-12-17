SKIP RICHTER: Deer present challenges for gardeners

Gardening has plenty of challenges including insects, disease, weather and difficult soil conditions. As if this isn’t enough, there is the challenge posed by deer.

I am convinced that deer sit at the edge of the woods, peering out from the foliage as we bring home new plants from the nursery. They giggle with glee and get absolutely giddy with excitement watching us put in new plants in the landscape and garden. Then, when night falls, they stroll out to sample the fresh new salad we so generously provided.

You may see deer as a beautiful part of nature’s ambiance, to be fed and lured up close for viewing, or gardening vandals that ruin hundreds of dollars’ worth of landscape investments.

As communities expand, deer lose habitat and food sources. Periodic droughts also reduce available nourishment. When faced with such a situation, timid Bambi can become bolder.

On a recent trip to the northern suburbs of San Antonio, I saw five deer lounging in a front yard, watching as cars passed down the street. In such situations I wouldn’t be surprised if some deer came in the front door, jumped over someone lounging in their recliner and were heard in the kitchen rummaging around in the refrigerator crisper!