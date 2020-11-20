SKIP RICHTER: Decorate your home with holiday plants

When decorating your home for the holiday season, don’t forget to include indoor plants. Here are eight great choices to brighten up a room or decorate a table, along with some tips on their care.

• Poinsettias are the No. 1 holiday plant in the United States. A native plant of Mexico, the poinsettia was cultivated by the Aztecs long before the arrival of Europeans. Because of its brilliant color, the poinsettia was considered a symbol of purity. Now poinsettias are a favorite for decorating our homes during the holiday season.

To keep your poinsettia beautiful for a long time, keep the potting mix evenly moist but not soggy wet. Give it a very bright location during the daytime, and avoid cold or heat drafts.

• Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata) bears red, lavender, salmon or white blooms, while the blooms of its cousin Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera x buckleyi) come in red or white. These plants are not only beautiful but can be kept year-round for a repeating holiday season show if provided suitable conditions. They will tolerate some drying out a bit in the spring to late summer season, but once they have bloom buds, they insist on consistent moisture to avoid flower bud drop or root rots.