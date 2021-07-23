SKIP RICHTER: Debunking common gardening myths

Gardeners love creative solutions, novel techniques and home remedies to common gardening problems. I can certainly understand that sentiment and have spent many years researching and testing both conventional gardening wisdom and the endless parade of “the latest thing.”

Whether a long-held erroneous belief or a novel new idea cooked up with a dash of facts and sprinkled with a little “that makes sense” on top, myths can be quite compelling. Most gardening myths are based on a truth that has been misapplied or stretched beyond a legitimate application. Here are a few that I frequently encounter, along with where they go wrong.

“Planting hot peppers near mild peppers will make the mild peppers hot.”

People swear by this one! But it isn’t true. Peppers are primarily self-pollinated, although some cross pollination can occur. But even when it does, what is affected is the seed inside, which if planted could produce plants that have fruit with some heat.

I’ve wondered why this myth is so widely believed. It may be that the plants were mislabeled prior to purchase, or maybe someone you love and trust told you this myth and now you are repeating it!

“A layer of gravel in the bottom of containers will improve drainage.”