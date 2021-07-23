SKIP RICHTER: Debunking common gardening myths

Gardeners love creative solutions, novel techniques and home remedies to common gardening problems. I can certainly understand that sentiment and have spent many years researching and testing both conventional gardening wisdom and the endless parade of “the latest thing.”
Whether a long-held erroneous belief or a novel new idea cooked up with a dash of facts and sprinkled with a little “that makes sense” on top, myths can be quite compelling. Most gardening myths are based on a truth that has been misapplied or stretched beyond a legitimate application. Here are a few that I frequently encounter, along with where they go wrong.
“Planting hot peppers near mild peppers will make the mild peppers hot.”
People swear by this one! But it isn’t true. Peppers are primarily self-pollinated, although some cross pollination can occur. But even when it does, what is affected is the seed inside, which if planted could produce plants that have fruit with some heat.
I’ve wondered why this myth is so widely believed. It may be that the plants were mislabeled prior to purchase, or maybe someone you love and trust told you this myth and now you are repeating it!
“A layer of gravel in the bottom of containers will improve drainage.”
This one just won’t go away, perhaps because it makes sense that water flows more freely through gravel than soil. Placing gravel, Styrofoam peanuts or broken pot shards in the bottom of a container is not a good idea for at least two reasons.
Container plants have a very confined root system, and in our Texas summer heat the roots can pump the pot dry rapidly. We should be choosing larger containers that hold a greater volume of soil from which roots can draw water and nutrients. Reducing space for soil by adding gravel is like having a smaller pot.
The second reason is that water is pulled through capillary action by a finer textured material more than by a coarse textured material. In a container, the water moves down through the soil and runs out of the drainage holes as gravity pulls down on the water that fills the space between soil particles. As the water not held to the soil drains downward, the bottom of the soil layer saturates to the point that it drips out.
Placing gravel in the bottom of the pot simply moves the oversaturated layer up higher in the container and reduces the root system’s available soil volume.
“If you water in the heat of the day, the sun focused through the droplets on the leaves will burn the plants.”
Having burned my share of ants with a magnifying glass as a child, I can understand the logic of this myth, but it just isn’t true. If this were true, every rainstorm followed by sunshine would leave the foliage in our gardens and landscape peppered with burn marks.
“Epsom salts make tomatoes healthy and productive.”
Epsom salts are magnesium sulfate. Plants need magnesium, but most soils are not deficient in magnesium, although some can be, especially in the eastern third of the state. If a tomato or any other plant needs magnesium, Epsom salts are one way to provide some.
Have a soil test done to the beds where you grow tomatoes and other areas of the garden and landscape to determine if you need more magnesium or not. A green “Christmas tree” in the center of an otherwise yellowing leaf is a possible sign. If your soil also needs potassium, a bag of potassium magnesium sulfate (also called langbeinite, K-Mag or Sul-Po-Mag) is a better and less expensive option.
“Foliar feeding is a great way to fertilize plants.”
Plants are designed to primarily take in nutrients through their roots. Species differ in their ability to absorb nutrients through the leaves. Most foliar absorption takes place through the stomates, which are openings found mainly on the undersides of the leaves, and through tiny pores in the leaf’s cuticle layer. Only about 15 to 20% of the nutrients sprayed onto leaves move into the plant, making foliar feeding a very inefficient way to fertilize plants in general.
Foliar feeding can be useful in supplying micronutrients (needed in very small amounts) or macronutrients (like calcium for blossom end rot) when soil conditions limit availability, but the benefit is short-lived, requiring ongoing reapplications.
Foliar applications applied to only a portion of the plant can help diagnose some nutrient deficiencies. They are best done in the cool of the morning when absorption into the leaf is greatest. Avoid applications in hot weather and follow mixing instructions to avoid damaging plants. Not all forms of nutrients absorb as readily into the leaf, so seek help in finding the best form of the nutrient you wish to apply.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.