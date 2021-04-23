SKIP RICHTER: Caterpillars dropping in on area landscapes

Spring has sprung, and with it comes the return of caterpillars to our gardens and landscapes. The extreme late winter cold snap didn’t faze these insects, which have hatched and infested many area trees.
You may have noticed them hanging on long silk strands from your trees, or perhaps just noticed the loss of new foliage that has been emerging. Many species of caterpillars are part of our natural annual cycle. Those dropping down from silky strands are likely spring cankerworms (a type of inchworm), or if you have property farther west, perhaps oak leaf rollers.
I’ve found a half dozen other species in area trees this week, including tent caterpillars, which gather en masse on trunks and then move into the canopy to feed. Their dense webbing is seen in branch crotches, unlike the fall webworms that have larger, more open nests around the foliage on the tree’s periphery.
So, what is an alarmed homeowner to do? Basically nothing. People vary in their tolerance for insect activity around them, from full blown entomophobia complete with bloodcurdling screams to inquisitive fascination with the wonders of nature as a caterpillar locomotes across one’s arm.
Caterpillars and trees have been living together for a long time, and while some years an infestation can be extremely large and remove most of a tree’s foliage, most of the time the damage is very minor and amounts to a temporary nuisance. Trees are resilient, and while having to regrow a large part of the canopy may result in a loss of some stored reserves, for the most part the caterpillars have little negative effects.
By the time folks notice the canopy thinning, or perhaps caterpillars rappelling down to eye level — or in the case of tussock moth caterpillars, literally skydiving out of the trees — it is too late to do anything. Sprays of B.t. and a variety of other products can lessen an outbreak if used early on but are of little to no benefit once the real excitement begins.
There is another, more significant reason to not try to kill all the caterpillars. They serve a very important role in supporting our local songbird populations. While those seed-filled feeders may have helped birds through the winter season, now birds are raising their young, so caterpillars and other insects are a critical part of the diet of many bird species. The high fat and protein content of a plump juicy caterpillar is a make-or-break meal for the many bird species we enjoy watching or hearing as they regale us in song.
Our landscapes already have numerous plant species that don’t support even a small population of caterpillars. When we remove natural flora to create cities, then fill them with pest-free plants, the result can be somewhat of a food desert for birds — especially during the time when they are busy laying eggs, feeding baby birds and raising their fledglings to “fly the coop.”
Caterpillars have natural enemies including spiders, parasitoid wasps, predatory wasps and many more. These good guys don’t generally prevent outbreaks but do lessen them considerably. Indiscriminate spraying can have the unintended effect of killing these beneficial creatures along with the target pest. This is one reason why B.t. sprays are preferred, although they, too, can have unintended effects if you have a butterfly garden and the spray lands on larval food plant species.
So, if it’s raining caterpillars at your place, I’d urge patience, with the reminder that these insects will soon have completed their live cycle and in the meantime fed a lot of our feathered friends.
Here are some gardening activities this weekend.
• Wait to remove bulb foliage: Bulbs that bloomed in late winter through spring are actively taking in sunlight to replenish reserves for next year’s bloom show. Wait until the foliage turns yellow to brown before removing it.
• Fertilize tomatoes, peppers and other fruiting vegetables: When the first fruits set on tomatoes and other fruiting veggies, sprinkle a couple of tablespoons of complete fertilizer around each plant and gently work it into the soil. Then water it in well. This will keep them vigorous and productive.
• Plant summer bulbs: Bulbs and corms of summer blooming perennials can still go into the landscape. Ginger, crocosmia, rain lily, canna, daylily and rain lily can all add beauty to the landscape and will return year after year to prove they are a good investment.
• Set out herb transplants: Herb transplants, including oregano, thyme, rosemary, stevia, basil, marjoram, and lemon balm, will establish and grow quickly in these warm spring temperatures. Water the new plants in with a dilute fertilizer solution and repeat the fertilizing again about a week later to provide an early boost to stimulate growth.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.