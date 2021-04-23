SKIP RICHTER: Caterpillars dropping in on area landscapes

By the time folks notice the canopy thinning, or perhaps caterpillars rappelling down to eye level — or in the case of tussock moth caterpillars, literally skydiving out of the trees — it is too late to do anything. Sprays of B.t. and a variety of other products can lessen an outbreak if used early on but are of little to no benefit once the real excitement begins.

There is another, more significant reason to not try to kill all the caterpillars. They serve a very important role in supporting our local songbird populations. While those seed-filled feeders may have helped birds through the winter season, now birds are raising their young, so caterpillars and other insects are a critical part of the diet of many bird species. The high fat and protein content of a plump juicy caterpillar is a make-or-break meal for the many bird species we enjoy watching or hearing as they regale us in song.

Our landscapes already have numerous plant species that don’t support even a small population of caterpillars. When we remove natural flora to create cities, then fill them with pest-free plants, the result can be somewhat of a food desert for birds — especially during the time when they are busy laying eggs, feeding baby birds and raising their fledglings to “fly the coop.”