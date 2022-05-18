Skip Richter: Build a water-efficient root system

I remember a valuable lesson I learned when planting and watering roots growing up. We had a tree just outside the kitchen window. Looking back now, it probably was a very large shrub, but to someone less than 4 feet tall ... well, you get the idea. That was in the days when gray water was often routed out of the home and onto the soil. This tree received the water from the kitchen sink and as a result was lush and grew rapidly.

We moved from that house to another down the street and before the end of the first summer the tree was dead. It had developed a very shallow root system, totally dependent on a good supply of water. When drought came, it had no deep root reserve to depend on, and its large, lush top growth demanded more than the plant's plumbing could deliver. Drought hit too fast for it to build the extensive root system it needed before it was too late.

Where do roots grow?

We have all seen the misrepresentation of where a tree’s roots are located. Typically, a tree's roots are depicted as being a mirror image of the above ground portion of the plant, but in fact they are not. The vast majority of a tree or shrub root system is in the top foot of soil. A better image of a tree and its roots is to imagine a pancake with a stalk of broccoli in the center.

Research shows that roots proliferate where there is a dependable supply of water. If you have a hose bib that drips in a spot over a period of time, nearby trees and shrubs likely will develop a significant root system in that spot. If your lawn watering cycle is brief and frequent you can expect your turfgrass to develop a shallow, dependent root system.

Prepare for summer heat and drought

This lesson is a good one to learn as we prepare for another hot, dry summer season. Roots are the plant’s plumbing system and the more extensive the root system the better. You can’t suddenly take a limited, irrigation dependent root system and start watering less. It pays to build a good resilient root system over time by watering plants with a good soaking on an infrequent basis.

How often should you water?

There is a significant difference between the watering schedule for a recently planted tree or shrub and one that has been established for at least a couple of years. Remember that woody ornamentals planted this past winter and spring still have the majority of their roots in the cylinder you took out of the container they were growing in, especially if you didn't cut all roots circling the container.

Newly planted trees need to be watered more frequently and if they were planted in the past few weeks, even every day or two by providing the area around the tree enough water to wet the cylinder of roots and some soil around it. A raised berm around the tree makes it easier to do this. Gradually wean them back to twice a week, then once a week over the coming month or two. But avoid keeping the roots soggy wet as this excludes oxygen and can be as deadly as dry soil conditions.

Mature trees and shrubs receive plenty of water from our normal rainfall, and only need a deep soaking throughout the entire area beneath the branch spread as a rescue boost when the weather is hot and it has been three or more weeks since the last good soaking rainfall.

How much is enough?

When you provide a rescue soaking, it takes an inch or two of irrigation to wet most types of soil a foot deep. To gauge how much water you're applying set rain gauges or some straight-sided containers, such as tuna cans or other food cans, around the lawn in various places and note how much time it takes for them to collect an inch of water. This is also a good way to also test the uniformity of your irrigation system.

Most people overwater their turf and shrubs, and sometimes even landscape trees. If you're guilty of "too little, too often," start to wean them off the hose now to begin building a more water-efficient root system and enhance the health and resiliency of your landscape plants.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.