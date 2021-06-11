SKIP RICHTER: Bee-friendly landscape practices benefit all of us

Pollinators are a critical part of our environment. Approximately two-thirds of the crops grown worldwide require pollination, including about 100 crops grown in the U.S.
Honeybees are the most well-known of our pollinators, providing us with one of every three mouthfuls of food we eat. In addition to honeybees, approximately 4,000 other native bees — including bumblebees, mason bees, sweat bees, and leafcutter bees — play a critical role in pollination.
Honeybees and other bee species have been declining due to a variety of contributing factors including diseases, parasitic mites, loss of pollen and nectar sources, and pesticides. These last two are factors that we as gardeners can alleviate. Here are some ways that gardeners can protect bees and increase their numbers in our landscapes, gardens, and neighborhoods.
Minimize pesticide use
One of the first steps in increasing your local bee populations is to not kill bees with indiscriminate pesticide applications. Insecticides can affect bees by killing them outright or by damaging them with sublethal doses. Bees under the influence of a sublethal dose can become disoriented and lose their sense of navigation. Other effects, such as impaired brood production, have been identified as a possible result of pesticide use.
Even some organic products, including spinosad, have been identified as toxic to bees. Avoid indiscriminate use of these and other pesticides, especially on flowering plants. Pesticides vary in their toxicity to bees.
When a pesticide application is needed, liquid formations are often less damaging than dusts, which cling to the bee’s bodies. Other suggestions are to avoid systemic products on flowering plants, choose active ingredients that are less toxic to bees and apply products very late in the day when bees are no longer foraging.
Build a bee-friendly landscape and garden
One of the best ways to support populations of honeybees and other native bees is to build a landscape and garden that attracts and supports them. A foraging bee does not consider a passing gardener a threat. I enjoy watching and photographing them up close as they work the blooms in my garden.
First, plant for pollinators. Provide them food in the form of nectar and pollen. This means planting flowering plants that bloom at various times of the year, not just in spring. A succession of flowers gives them something each season from spring through fall to sustain them.
A few of the many examples include African blue basil, monarda, zinnia, sunflower, snapdragon, various poppies, several Salvias including mystic spires, morning glory, vitex or chaste tree and coral vine, a late summer to fall bloomer that will have many bee species lined up around the block.
Native blooming plants are especially valuable, as our native bees have lived with them since long before we arrived on the scene. Some native flowers include tickseed, coreopsis, bluebonnets, coneflower, Brazos penstemon, tropical sage, Mexican hat, milkweed, goldenrod, fall aster, buttonbush, passion vine, wild plums and redbud.
Fruits, vegetables and herbs also are a source of nectar and pollen. Allow a few of your broccoli, carrots, cilantro and beets to bolt for the numerous native bees as well as many species of beneficial insects. Include some herbs that flower such as basil, trailing rosemary, chives, borage and thyme as a source of pollinator food.
Second, provide a source of water such as a garden pond, a birdbath, or pet bowl with a rock inside for easy access to the water. Change out the water a couple of times a week in stagnant water containers to prevent a crop of mosquitoes from hatching. Mosquito dunks, which contain a form of B.t., will also control these pests without harming bees and other pollinators.
Third, create a habitat for native bees. Unlike honeybees that usually live in hives, native bees nest in a variety of places. Bumblebees usually form their nests in the ground, while many bee species are solitary, nesting in the soil, debris on the ground or in wood chambers.
Leave some garden or landscape areas as open patches of untilled bare soil and others with wood debris. Some types of solitary bees will nest in the pith of small stems and branches.
You can also purchase or build your own nesting sites for solitary bees. These include drilled wood blocks and designs that include paper tubes that can be easily replaced annually.
Take up bee-keeping as a hobby
Bee keeping is a great hobby and you can enjoy the added bonus of producing honey from your own hives. Check out bvbeeks.org for info about our local beekeeping group and their upcoming bee school in September. You’ll find a welcoming group and opportunities for hands-on learning experiences to help you get started in bee keeping.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.