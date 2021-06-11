SKIP RICHTER: Bee-friendly landscape practices benefit all of us

Pollinators are a critical part of our environment. Approximately two-thirds of the crops grown worldwide require pollination, including about 100 crops grown in the U.S.

Honeybees are the most well-known of our pollinators, providing us with one of every three mouthfuls of food we eat. In addition to honeybees, approximately 4,000 other native bees — including bumblebees, mason bees, sweat bees, and leafcutter bees — play a critical role in pollination.

Honeybees and other bee species have been declining due to a variety of contributing factors including diseases, parasitic mites, loss of pollen and nectar sources, and pesticides. These last two are factors that we as gardeners can alleviate. Here are some ways that gardeners can protect bees and increase their numbers in our landscapes, gardens, and neighborhoods.

Minimize pesticide use

One of the first steps in increasing your local bee populations is to not kill bees with indiscriminate pesticide applications. Insecticides can affect bees by killing them outright or by damaging them with sublethal doses. Bees under the influence of a sublethal dose can become disoriented and lose their sense of navigation. Other effects, such as impaired brood production, have been identified as a possible result of pesticide use.