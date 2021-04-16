SKIP RICHTER: Area landscapes recovering from freeze

It has now been two months since the extreme freeze that pushed area temperatures well down into the single digits, giving our landscapes the equivalent of being at least two hardiness zones farther north.
As our landscapes and gardens thawed out, many plants were clearly dead, and others certainly looked that way. I’ve advised gardeners to hold off on pruning plants back unless the branches were clearly brown beneath the outer bark.
It looks like patience is paying off. Overall, plants are coming back, although there is considerable variation, with some species surviving in some but not all locations due to the many factors that affect plant hardiness.
Perennial flowers
Many low-growing perennials, including Mexican heather and lantana, have begun to push out new growth, aided by the protective blanket of snow we had. Other perennials, including bee balm (Monarda), lantana, rose mallow hibiscus, Turk’s cap, various perennial salvias, Mexican mint marigold and coneflower, are emerging with the warming soil temperatures. Esperanza or yellow bells seems to have survived more often than not.
Semi-hardy perennials may have survived if mulched heavily, but most of these are reluctant to grow until the soil warms even more. Examples include pride of Barbados, plumbago, blue sky flower (Thunbergia), firebush and sky flower or golden dewdrop (Duranta). While my confidence in some of these returning is not high, they may surprise us if given more time.
Lawns
The freeze appeared to do some spotty damage to St. Augustine lawns, although the covering of snow helped significantly. Do a closeup check of your St. Augustine lawn to assess the percentage of dead versus living runners. Unless your lawn was stressed or weakened going into the winter, there is most likely enough left to come back and fill back in relatively soon without the need to resod. Some lawns seem to be hardly fazed.
Zoysia and bermudagrass, unlike St. Augustine, have underground rhizomes. No matter what happens to the top, it will regrow and be fine.
It has been warming enough to begin mowing. After the second mowing (mowing weeds doesn’t count), make a fertilizer application using a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio of nutrients. If you’ve been fertilizing for several years, a 1-0-0 ratio product should be fine. Divide the first number on the bag into 100 to get the pounds of that fertilizer to apply per 1,000 square feet. For a quick guide, a pint is a pound for most fertilizer products.
Shrubs
Most shrubs seem to have escaped the freeze with little more than a setback. New growth is emerging, so in the coming weeks it will be clear where to prune to remove dead branches.
Most Indian hawthorn and pittosporum were severely frozen back or even killed outright. Even where green remains, the bark on pittosporum stems is starting to split, a sign of significant tissue death. Options are to remove and replace the plants or cut them back to a few inches and wait to see if enough regrowth appears to warrant waiting out the ugly.
If there are new shoots emerging from the base, the freeze amounted to a severe pruning, and regrowth will be rapid as the weather warms.
Cycads or sago palms were completely browned by the freeze. They can regrow from the bud at the top of the trunk, or from “pups” that sprout from the base just below the soil line. Time will tell if these growth points are dead or alive, as these plants love hot weather and may be reluctant to push new growth for a few more weeks.
I’d suggest not giving up on them until sometime in May, and even then if pups are present the central trunk can be removed. Pups can also be cut away from the trunk with a shovel and potted up for replanting later in your desired location.
Trees
Like other plants, most trees fared well, although there have been a few examples of otherwise hardy species suffering damage in some parts of town. Live oaks, crape myrtles and some ash species often took a hard hit. Because tree pruning and removal can be expensive, if you have a tree with some branches that haven’t leafed out, I’d give it a few more weeks before having it pruned our removed.
Palms
Palms look bad in general, but new growth is already emerging on some species.
Palmettos, Mexican and Texas sabal palms, Mexican fan palms, needle and windmill palms look like they are fine in most cases. Like cycads, palms love warmer weather, so patience is advised until at least sometime toward the end of May. Optimists might even wait longer.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.