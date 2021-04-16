SKIP RICHTER: Area landscapes recovering from freeze

If there are new shoots emerging from the base, the freeze amounted to a severe pruning, and regrowth will be rapid as the weather warms.

Cycads or sago palms were completely browned by the freeze. They can regrow from the bud at the top of the trunk, or from “pups” that sprout from the base just below the soil line. Time will tell if these growth points are dead or alive, as these plants love hot weather and may be reluctant to push new growth for a few more weeks.

I’d suggest not giving up on them until sometime in May, and even then if pups are present the central trunk can be removed. Pups can also be cut away from the trunk with a shovel and potted up for replanting later in your desired location.

Trees

Like other plants, most trees fared well, although there have been a few examples of otherwise hardy species suffering damage in some parts of town. Live oaks, crape myrtles and some ash species often took a hard hit. Because tree pruning and removal can be expensive, if you have a tree with some branches that haven’t leafed out, I’d give it a few more weeks before having it pruned our removed.

Palms

Palms look bad in general, but new growth is already emerging on some species.