SKIP RICHTER: Add flavor, beauty to cool-season salads

Arugula (also roquette or rocket) is a richly flavored nutty and somewhat peppery green grows for our fall to spring gardening seasons. Harvest it while still young or it can get too strong, and use sparingly to avoid overpowering the other greens in your salad mix.

Asian greens include a wide array of vegetables that are largely underutilized in most Texas gardens. One of the fastest and simplest to grow is bok choy or pak choi. (Note that many of these Asian greens go by different names in different regions.) Some varieties will reach harvest in just four weeks. These relatives of cabbage can be used in stir fry, soups and other creative ways, such as chopped and added in small amounts as a salad ingredient. They bring a fairly mild cabbage family flavor with a background sweetness.

I love Chinese cabbage, which I would describe as somewhere in between romaine lettuce and cabbage. This plant forms upright heads, and varieties can vary in shape from broad or “barrel-like” to slender. Again, soups and stir fry are two common uses, but I’ve added these mild cabbages as a chopped ingredient to salads.

Radicchio, a popular European vegetable that forms a small head may be too bitter for most palates but can be proportioned in a salad mix to add just the right zing. Leafy endive is another green with some bitterness.