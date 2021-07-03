Sholom Aleichem, the Mark Twain of the Yiddish-speaking world

We have studied during these past few months some of the great works of Jewish literature. Until now these works have been written in the Hebrew language. This month, we examine a classic of Yiddish, and through the medium of Broadway this writer’s “work” became known throughout the world.
Hebrew, the holy language and the language of the Bible, is a language of precision and elegance. During the millennia of Jewish exile, it was also the academic language of philosophy and law. Hebrew, however, is not the only Jewish language. Although millions of Eastern Europe Jews used Hebrew for academic purposes, they used another language, Yiddish, as the language of everyday communication. Yiddish was the language of the common man and of the everyday. Impoverished Jews spoke Yiddish throughout Eastern Europe, in the tenements of 19th century America, and it is still the language of Chasidic communities throughout the world. Perhaps no language is better suited to convey the ideas and thoughts of the downtrodden. Yiddish is a language filled with sentiment and emotions, and it possess a vocabulary capable of turning sadness into joy and despair into hope. It is a language filled with pithy sayings and with words and phrases that uniquely touch our hearts and feelings.
It is through the American medium of the Broadway musical that people around the world have come to experience the joys of Yiddish. The Broadway play, Fiddler on the Roof, is a musical adaptation of the work of the 19th century Yiddish writer Sholom Aleichem (1859-1916). Literary critics often compare him, (his real name was Sholem Rabinovitsh) to the American author, Mark Twain. Both authors wrote in the vernacular of ordinary people, both portrayed the life not of the elites, but of the ordinary person. The characters who populate the works of Sholom Aleichem are the same people whom historians and politicians tend to overlook. These are the people who we might call the “pawns of history.”
His life and literature reflect the wanderings of his people. He was born in the “Pale of Settlement,” the one area of Russia where the Czars allowed Jews to live. Like so many Russian Jews, he, was part of the great 19th century Eastern European Jewish migration to the United States. In the same way that Mark Twain described 19th century life along the Mississippi River, so too did Sholom Aleichem bring to life the culture of the Jewish shtetls (impoverished villages) that doted the landscape of western Russia.
Although he wrote in Hebrew, Russian, and Yiddish, he is most famous for his Yiddish short stories. Known by the penname “Sholom Aleichem” (the Texas translation would be: “How y’all doin’) he recounted the impoverished economic life of the 19th and early 20th century shtetl and contrasted it with the shtetl’s rich cultural and family life.
Just as in the case of Mark Twain, Sholom Aleichem was a master in the use of irony. His literary descriptions are so exact that his readers, often think that they know more about his characters than they, his characters, know about themselves. Sholom Aleichem’s characters are never pretentious, they hide nothing from us, and (in the original Yiddish) speak to us in the language of the street. Unlike so many of our modern politicians and intellectuals, Sholom Aleichem never looked down at the masses, and he understood that poverty does not mean ignorance. He found wisdom deep within the soul of those who suffer. Sholom Aleichem transformed folk culture into a high aesthetic tradition by carefully wrapping deep insights in in the simplest of terms rather than wrapping simple insights into the most complex of terms. Sholom Aleichem succeeded in transforming the French saying: “La simplicité fait la beauté” (simplicity creates beauty) into the language of poor and the daily life of the shtetl.
We see Sholom Aleichem’s talent in his world-famous character Tevye, the dairyman. Meeting Tevye, we find a man who is humble almost to a fault. Tevye is the embodiment of the Yiddish word schlimazel. (As is so often the case, English has no word for many of Yiddish’s descriptive terms). A schlemiel is someone who spills soup at a formal dinner and the schlimazel is the person who has the soup spilled on him/her. Weird things just seem to happen to Tevye.
Tevye spends a great deal of time by himself, but he is never lonely. Throughout his life he has a running dialogue with God. Tevye never hesitates to share his problems with God. A typical Tevye statement would be: “Not counting suppers, my wife and kids went hungry three times a day.” To know Tevye is to meet a 19th century Job. By using a punchline, Sholom Aleichem’s Tevye turns the tragic into the ironic and finds hope where others might have simply despaired.
It is through Fiddler on the Roof that the Tevye stories, published in Yiddish as short stories under the title Tevye der Milkhiker (Tevye the Dairyman), came to audiences around the world. Due to the Broadway musical and movie’s success, audiences throughout the world experienced the warmth of shtetl society without its poverty or pain.
Fiddler on the Roof’s success makes us ask: What caused a 19th century story written in a far-off corner of Eastern Europe, and basically only known in the Jewish world, to become a worldwide phenomenon? How is it that despite the difficulties of translating the Yiddish text into numerous languages audiences in Tokyo, New York, Paris, London, Tel Aviv, and Buenos Aires all reacted in a similar fashion? Is it that all of us know a Tevye and despite our cultural differences what stands out is our common humanity? In a time when too many seek to divide people along racial, cultural, and religious lines, Tevye reminds us that we all share a common ancestor, Adam, and we are all part of the same human family.
Reading the Tevye stories we meet a man whose world is on the verge of destruction. Like so many who have had to become refugees Tevye knows that despite the fact that he is a mere pawn in a political game of chess, he must still make his way in the world. Tevye refuses to become despondent, he finds light where there was darkness and goodness in the midst of evil. In the Tevye stories, he knows that friends and children will go their own way and after 50 hard years of marriage he will have to find a way to express his love for his wife. He also knows that political circumstances beyond their control will soon tear them away from the only lives that they have ever known.
Tevye’s tragedies are not unique, they are ours. What makes the characters in Sholom Aleichem’s work different is that the refuse to surrender to the tragedies of Jewish history. They refuse to be victims. Instead, out of despair his characters create hope. In the face of destruction, Tevye and his family refuse to give in. Instead, they merely pack their bags, set off to a foreign land (America) to start again.
Sholom Aleichem teaches all of us how to turn tragedy into triumphs and degradation into personal salvation. In that sense, the Tevye stories are both a Jewish and an American tale. Tevye’s Yiddish, like American English, is a blending of many languages, but unlike so many other blended languages, what makes Tevye’s language unique is that one of these languages is that of God.
In this month when we celebrate our nation’s independence, Tevye has much to teach all of us. Are not all Americans Tevyes or Tevye’s descendants seeking to start again in a new land and refusing to let the world’s problems weigh us down? Were Tevye here with us today, he would wish each and every one of us a glorious Fourth of July and remind us that despite our problems, we are blessed to be Americans.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.