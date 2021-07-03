Sholom Aleichem, the Mark Twain of the Yiddish-speaking world

His life and literature reflect the wanderings of his people. He was born in the “Pale of Settlement,” the one area of Russia where the Czars allowed Jews to live. Like so many Russian Jews, he, was part of the great 19th century Eastern European Jewish migration to the United States. In the same way that Mark Twain described 19th century life along the Mississippi River, so too did Sholom Aleichem bring to life the culture of the Jewish shtetls (impoverished villages) that doted the landscape of western Russia.

Just as in the case of Mark Twain, Sholom Aleichem was a master in the use of irony. His literary descriptions are so exact that his readers, often think that they know more about his characters than they, his characters, know about themselves. Sholom Aleichem’s characters are never pretentious, they hide nothing from us, and (in the original Yiddish) speak to us in the language of the street. Unlike so many of our modern politicians and intellectuals, Sholom Aleichem never looked down at the masses, and he understood that poverty does not mean ignorance. He found wisdom deep within the soul of those who suffer. Sholom Aleichem transformed folk culture into a high aesthetic tradition by carefully wrapping deep insights in in the simplest of terms rather than wrapping simple insights into the most complex of terms. Sholom Aleichem succeeded in transforming the French saying: “La simplicité fait la beauté” (simplicity creates beauty) into the language of poor and the daily life of the shtetl.