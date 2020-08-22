SHAWN MANNING CHAPMAN: Like Mary, we can strive to lift all that we do to God

When we meditate and pray, we become channels of God’s love and grace, of his holy will.
The praying soul is like a window opening — sunshine and a warm, sweet wind flow through that soul to everyone and everything. It’s clear openness fills the whole world, and each of its situations with healing light. The rushing wind and light of the hidden spirit of prayer changes hearts, lifts up those who suffer, makes a way for peace to happen. It sets people and all of life free.
We are so little, but it is God who draws us to prayer. In his creative power, because of his joy in sharing his divinity with us, because of the Incarnation of the Lord in the marriage of humanity with God, the smallest breath of prayer suffuses the universe with a flow of light and beauty.
In the beginning, the Spirit of the Lord breathed upon the waters, and life sprang from his command. Jesus walked among us, re-creating, redeeming and renewing the world by his life, death and resurrection. We are baptized into union with him, infused with his love.
He could have renewed the world by himself. But he shares his mission with the littlest of us because of his love. He has lifted us up to join him in his work.
I think this is what it means to “reign with Christ.”
Living water has come to flow from our hearts.
So pray, Christian soul, however you can, without a doubt in your mind. We don’t always know what God will do. But we know he will do something. Just open the window of your soul as best you can, letting God do the rest.
Mary knew this when she told the servants at the wedding at Cana, “Do whatever he tells you.”
Mother Teresa said that “the fruit of prayer is faith, the fruit of faith is love, and the fruit of love is service.” This is how we spend our days when we love God.
We know from St. Therese, the “Little Flower,“ that when we are rooted in God, he makes our smallest acts of service reverberate throughout the world for the good of all. Everything we do affects everyone everywhere. Even our willingness to offer God the thoughts, words, actions and experiences of our day, he expands into a mystery of grace in union with all that Jesus did, even his greatest of offerings, that of himself, and blesses all of us.
In this way, too, we reign with Christ, and he shares his life and his action in the world with us.
We know that Mary, the first Christian, God crowned with stars and made her the luminous queen we love so much. Her earthly life was filled with strenuous work, (probably about 10 hours per day of hard labor.) She lived in a time of political upheaval and violent uprising. She most likely lived in a family compound, a group of houses with a courtyard in the middle. This means people were probably in and out of one another’s houses all day, children running and playing, relatives coming to borrow tools or ask questions or bring food.
In the midst of this, she was united with the Lord: “The Lord is with you.”
Jewish women prayed all day as they worked; they prayed over the bread they made, the work they did, their children’s play and when they lit the evening lamps. Like Mary, we can do the same in all that we do. God expands the worth of our small offerings, touching them with glory.
So we can lift all that we do, placing it at the foot of his altar in Heaven, trusting that he will make it something amazing.
Today as we celebrate the memorial of Mary’s Queenship, we should remember our own crowns. We should straighten them on our heads, smile, and wear them well.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin.
