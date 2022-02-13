Seven A&M faculty members named American Association for Advancement of Science fellows

Seven Texas A&M faculty members have been selected as 2021 fellows for the American Association for Advancement of Science.
Deb Bell-Pedersen, Valen Johnson, Robin Murphy, Stephen Safe, Virender K. Sharma, Kathy Svoboda and Reginald W. Taylor will be inducted as fellows at the group’s Feb. 19 meeting in Philadelphia, where the AAAS will honor 564 new fellows within 24 scientific disciplines.
The AAAS was founded in 1848 and is the “world’s largest general scientific society that serves 10 million individuals through more than 250 affiliated societies and academies.”
Bell-Pedersen, a member of Texas A&M’s department of biology, was recognized for contributions to the field of molecular biology.
Johnson, from the department of statistics, was recognized for contributions to the field of Bayesian statistics and cancer research.
Murphy, a faculty member in the department of computer science and engineering, was recognized for “founding the field of search-and-rescue robotics and pioneering the field of human-robot interaction, and for informing policy and practice in rescue robotics worldwide,” the university said in a press release.
Safe, from the department of biochemistry and biophysics, was recognized for contributions used to advance the safe use of chemicals in commerce and development of more effective and safe pharmaceuticals.
Sharma, a faculty member in the department of environmental and occupational health, was recognized for contributions concerning the occurrence and remediation of toxins, antibiotics, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and genes, and nanoparticles to address challenges of water sustainability.
Svoboda, from the department of biomedical sciences, was recognized for “contributions to the study of the influence of the extracellular matrix on development, and for leadership in the field of oral and craniofacial developmental biology,” the press release states.
Taylor, a faculty member in the department of orthodontics, was recognized for contributions to the field of oral and craniofacial biology, particularly in matrix biology, diagnostic sciences and the mentoring of dental students at all levels, the press release said.