Rudder student wins Fort Worth calf scramble

Brett Yeager, a member of the Rudder High School FFA, caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Jan. 28, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Yeager is the son of Kathy and Trevor Yeager of Bryan.

The Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held Jan. 14 through Feb. 5. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin boots.

Yeager will use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that he will raise and exhibit at next year’s show. Exhibitors that submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards of between $500 and $16,000.