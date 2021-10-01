RICHTER: Sow a spring bouquet in fall

There are several cool-season color plants that offer blooms from mid fall to spring in our landscapes. There are others that won’t bloom until spring but are best seeded in the fall.

Many wildflowers, such as our beloved state flower the bluebonnet, fall into this group. Sprouting in early-to-mid fall, they go unnoticed until spring arrives, and they start showing off!

Here are three fall-seeded garden flowers worth a space in your landscape and garden.

Poppies

Poppies are one of the easiest flowers to grow. If you can grow weeds, you can grow poppies.

Corn poppies (aka Shirley poppies and Flanders poppies) bloom on slender, knee-high stalks waving gracefully in the spring breeze.

The most common color is a bold red with a purplish black spot at the base of each petal. Other less common colors include pink, white, light orange and salmon.

Iceland poppies bloom in shades of coral/orange, yellow, pink, white and red. The translucent petals are especially attractive when backlit with sunlight.