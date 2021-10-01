RICHTER: Sow a spring bouquet in fall

There are several cool-season color plants that offer blooms from mid fall to spring in our landscapes. There are others that won’t bloom until spring but are best seeded in the fall.
Many wildflowers, such as our beloved state flower the bluebonnet, fall into this group. Sprouting in early-to-mid fall, they go unnoticed until spring arrives, and they start showing off!
Here are three fall-seeded garden flowers worth a space in your landscape and garden.
Poppies
Poppies are one of the easiest flowers to grow. If you can grow weeds, you can grow poppies.
Corn poppies (aka Shirley poppies and Flanders poppies) bloom on slender, knee-high stalks waving gracefully in the spring breeze.
The most common color is a bold red with a purplish black spot at the base of each petal. Other less common colors include pink, white, light orange and salmon.
Iceland poppies bloom in shades of coral/orange, yellow, pink, white and red. The translucent petals are especially attractive when backlit with sunlight.
California poppies are especially attractive with finely cut, silvery, bluish-green leaves. Bold orange is their most common color, however yellow and creamy white types are available, and recent breeding has added a wider range of dazzling colors.
Bread poppies rise to waist high on a tower of broad, blue-green foliage topped with large blooms that can be single flowers or shaggy, mop-headed blooms resembling peonies. Flower colors include reddish orange, coral/salmon and lavender/pink.
Choose a sunny location and loosen the soil surface with a rake before scattering seeds and watering the area well.
Sweet peas
Sweet peas are often planted in the spring, but in our area perform best if sown in the fall. Sweet peas come in an incredibly wide variety of colors. Most old-fashioned cultivars have a heavenly fragrance and are wonderful as cut flowers. Seed catalog descriptions will indicate which cultivars are especially fragrant.
Soak sweet pea seeds in warm water overnight and sow 2 to 3 inches apart and about an inch deep in a sunny location. The plants climb by attaching their tendrils to a support structure, so provide them a trellis at least 4-5 feet tall to support the vines and show off their attractive blooms.
Larkspur
Larkspur produces tall bloom spikes with blue, pink, purple, rose or white flowers.
This plant is a must for the cut flower garden.
Fall planting is important for best results with larkspurs. Choose a sunny location and plant seeds 1/4 inch deep. A light fertilization prior to the onset of spring growth can be beneficial if the soil is lacking in nutrients.
While these fall-planted spring bloomers won’t do their thing for a few months, check the young plants occasionally, and water if dry.
Carefully remove any weeds while still small to prevent the competition for light, water and nutrients.
In return, they’ll reward you with a spring show popping with color!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.