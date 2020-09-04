RICHTER: A perfect storm for gardening to blossom

Gardening has been part of American life since the founding of this country, and in fact was a part of the lives of Indigenous people before the first ships arrived from across the oceans. Over the years, gardening has enjoyed numerous resurgences of popularity.
About 80 years ago, gardening became a patriotic duty as Victory Gardens provided food for our nation at war. As that generation aged, their children grew up with memories of a vegetable garden in the backyard. Then, with the passing of time and the move toward urbanization, many kids grew up without a garden as a part of family life. While there was always gardening and gardeners, most youth now grow up without a family garden.
As an Extension agent, I’ve seen interest in gardening ebb and flow as folks who don’t have a family gardening tradition seek information and advice on how to grow their own food at home. We are currently in a “perfect storm” of interest in gardening brought about by several factors. Here are seven that lead the list.
• People with busy schedules and increasingly technology-bound lives desire a retreat to nature and a slower pace, even for part of the day.
• People concerned about how their food was produced want to make the decisions about what is or is not applied to it in the process.
• Family finances can be a driving factor for others as they seek to grow their own groceries.
• The overwhelming mountain of research pointing to diet-related causes of many illnesses that threaten to limit both the length and the quality of our lives is another major reason people look to gardening for a home-grown pipeline to healthy eating.
• Outdoor activity and exercise are yet another health-promoting benefit of gardening.
• Even physical healing and recovery are enhanced by exposure to plants and nature, if only visually. Research overwhelmingly points to the mental and emotional benefits of gardening and has revealed a multitude of positive results that include reduced depression/anxiety, increased sense of happiness and well-being, enhanced classroom learning and testing performance and numerous others.
• Finally, the arrival of COVID-19 has added to the perfect storm driving interest in gardening and self-sufficiency. I can certainly relate to the desire for escaping the computer screen and indoor isolation to the rewarding world of the landscapes and garden. Seed companies were overwhelmed by this interest but are now starting to restock supplies.
If you are new to gardening or thinking about creating a garden, local help is available. Unbiased, research-based information and assistance is available through your County AgriLife Extension Office. How far apart do I plant bean seeds? What is a good tomato variety? How much fertilizer should I apply to broccoli? How do you know when a watermelon is ready to be harvested? What is that bug? How do I control pests and diseases safely? Answers to these and other questions are available, as well as free online gardening publications that can guide you along.
Our Brazos County Master Gardener volunteers guide gardeners across the community through programs and events and sustain our Demonstration Idea Garden that you can visit at your leisure.
COVID has resulted in our educational programs moving online, but there are opportunities for learning through our Brazos County Horticulture YouTube educational channel, Aggie Horticulture’s Facebook Live, and the Brazos County Master Gardeners’ Facebook page.
For youth gardening, you’ll want to check out Aggie Horticulture’s Junior Master Gardener program at jmgkids.us, where a wealth of very kid-friendly info is available.
If you’re ready to get started in gardening, here are a few tips to get you off on the right foot:
• Select a spot with a good sun exposure. Most veggies need lots of sun, especially the ones that produce fruit and roots. Leafy greens are a bit more flexible about this but still need some sun.
• Either purchase a growing mix for garden beds or mix 2 to 3 inches of compost into your native soil. Choose a spot with good drainage, or plant in raised garden beds. Vegetables don’t like soggy soil for extended periods of time, and raised beds help ensure the soil drains well.
• Plant at the proper time.
Timing is critical to success, and our Vegetable Planting Calendar for Brazos County on brazosmg.com can set you on your way to success.
• Don’t start too big. New gardeners are enthusiastic, but it is a mistake to launch out with a huge garden. Start small and manageable, then grow the size of your garden each season as you gain knowledge, skill and a better feel for how much your family can care for or how much produce you need.
Next week I’ll provide more information and guidance on getting started with your fall garden.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
