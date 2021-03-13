Revisiting the past can bring an awakening

During the season of Lent, the Christian religious tradition includes spiritual disciplines and renewal-seeking, a time of introspective considerations, repentance of sin, prayer and caring outreach.
This Lenten season, two books remind me of the life-journeys of every person and of the crucial nature of relationships in shaping who we are and who we become as human beings along the roads and paths of our respective years.
In 2002, author Pat Conroy published a memoir of his college basketball senior year (1966-67) as a guard on the The Citadel basketball team. When I discovered My Losing Season in 2004, I read the 400 pages in three days, a very short time given my slow reading speed. Recently I saw a 2002 review of the book by Jay MacDonald of BookPage, in which he wrote:
“Mr. Conroy tells this story of his team’s eight-win, seventeen-loss season. Conroy did not lose well; yet, from each defeat, he found a way to learn and improve his game. His steely resolve in the face of such a spirit-crushing season ultimately gave him the self-confidence to become one of America’s best-loved writers. If losing builds character, Pat Conroy is your poster boy for also-rans. … He said, ‘What was for my teammates the worst year of their lives was in many ways the best year of my life. It was the year I found myself, who I was and what I was going to do. And found belief in myself, which I don’t think I ever had before that year.’ ”
Young Mr. Conroy’s “old school,” hard-personality basketball coach — like his harsh Marine pilot father — affected his life journey and experiences for years afterward until, on the verge of an emotional breakdown, Conroy decided to re-explore that part of his past. That decision led to the writing of My Losing Season, and to meaningful and healed relationships in his life.
In 1892, Russian Leo Tolstoy began writing his last novel, Resurrection. Three months ago, a friend sent me a quote from that book, which I had not read — with the title’s alternate translation from Russian to English being The Awakening. Since I had never read Resurrection, I thought that it might be an appropriate Lenten discipline.
Tolstoy’s lead character is a Russian nobleman, Dmitry Ivanich Nekhlyudov, whose past with impulsive, self-indulgent choices has brought complications and injury to the life of others. The novel opens with developments that bring the results of these actions to his attention. Like other novels — especially Russian novels — there are multiple layers. Resurrection includes political and social explorations of justice systems, economic inequities, religious nonconformity and spiritual awakening.
How does “resurrection” or “awakening” occur? Near the story’s end, Nekhlyudov one night reads a parable told by Jesus (Matthew, chapter 18) about servants asking for debt forgiveness. When Nekhlyudov reads that debt forgiveness occurs from the mercy of the Lord (verses 32-33), he says out loud, “And is it only this?” And a voice within him says, “Yes, this is all.”
Tolstoy concludes the story: “A new life dawned that night for Nekhlyudov, not because he had entered into new conditions of life, but because everything he did after that night had a new and quite different meaning for him.”
For Conroy, for Nekhlyudov, for all of us, such realizations and awakenings dawn when we explore our pasts, which can be undesirable and which we’d rather not consider — but when we do, the unearnable mercy of God can make a redemptive difference in our lives and in the world, now and over years to come.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.