Revisiting the past can bring an awakening

This Lenten season, two books remind me of the life-journeys of every person and of the crucial nature of relationships in shaping who we are and who we become as human beings along the roads and paths of our respective years.

In 2002, author Pat Conroy published a memoir of his college basketball senior year (1966-67) as a guard on the The Citadel basketball team. When I discovered My Losing Season in 2004, I read the 400 pages in three days, a very short time given my slow reading speed. Recently I saw a 2002 review of the book by Jay MacDonald of BookPage, in which he wrote:

“Mr. Conroy tells this story of his team’s eight-win, seventeen-loss season. Conroy did not lose well; yet, from each defeat, he found a way to learn and improve his game. His steely resolve in the face of such a spirit-crushing season ultimately gave him the self-confidence to become one of America’s best-loved writers. If losing builds character, Pat Conroy is your poster boy for also-rans. … He said, ‘What was for my teammates the worst year of their lives was in many ways the best year of my life. It was the year I found myself, who I was and what I was going to do. And found belief in myself, which I don’t think I ever had before that year.’ ”