Remembering 9/11 can contribute to healing

Early in 2021, Bryan’s First Presbyterian Church Board of Elders approved hosting an interfaith commemoration 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks — as the church had hosted a similar event in 2011. With COVID case numbers high, the event was changed to a livestream that was filmed Tuesday.
Four Protestant congregations authorized leaders to be present, as did a synagogue and mosque, one Protestant and one Muslim Aggieland student ministry organization, and two religious societies. Members of Catholic and Protestant churches that were not sponsors also participated, as did the Marian Anderson String Quartet and the Texas A&M Singing Cadets. Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske and three Bryan school administrators shared in leadership.
Early in the service, five speakers asked a different question.
What do we remember from that day 20 years ago? In the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 individuals carried out attacks inside the United States by way of four hijacked airliners. Nearly 3,000 individuals who went to work or started traveling that day did not come home to families and communities, who were then left in the wake of profound grief.
Why we do we remember that day 20 years ago? To realize how fragile and tender is the gift of life. It reminds us that amid our routine activities, a very few can inflict harm to advance a cause or exact revenge. This can affect thousands on a given day, and still more through subsequent days and years. We remember why so that we live better, treasuring the uniqueness of every person and of all relationships — personal and public.
How do we remember? We remember through silence, music, artistry and words, through the best of our faith traditions, passed across decades and centuries. We remember through prayer that we are not created for violence and hatred, but for what is sacred and good — toward love and justice among all, building up people who share this world with us.
Where do we remember? We remember: in front of a memorial fountain or marker; on a location of historical importance; in a cemetery; at a place prompting memories of joy, trauma and healing; in front of bathroom mirrors, computer screens, and in the unseen recesses of mind and soul.
When do we remember? When memories present themselves and are recalled. From our remembering, we pledge ourselves anew to life: so sacred and good. Despite so much lamentable and regrettable in this world, we pledge ourselves unashamedly and unapologetically to practice and be shaped by love and justice among all.
The one hour service of sacred readings and prayers of six religious traditions — including a few visual images of 9/11 memorials and individuals remembering those who died — is accessible through a link at fpcbryan.org
Both in 2011 and 2021, not evident in the church sanctuary during these two interfaith commemorations were resentment, disrespect, hostility or fear. Clearly evident was the sacred sense that includes growing appreciation, respect, caring and trust.