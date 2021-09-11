Remembering 9/11 can contribute to healing

Early in 2021, Bryan’s First Presbyterian Church Board of Elders approved hosting an interfaith commemoration 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks — as the church had hosted a similar event in 2011. With COVID case numbers high, the event was changed to a livestream that was filmed Tuesday.

Four Protestant congregations authorized leaders to be present, as did a synagogue and mosque, one Protestant and one Muslim Aggieland student ministry organization, and two religious societies. Members of Catholic and Protestant churches that were not sponsors also participated, as did the Marian Anderson String Quartet and the Texas A&M Singing Cadets. Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske and three Bryan school administrators shared in leadership.

Early in the service, five speakers asked a different question.

What do we remember from that day 20 years ago? In the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 individuals carried out attacks inside the United States by way of four hijacked airliners. Nearly 3,000 individuals who went to work or started traveling that day did not come home to families and communities, who were then left in the wake of profound grief.