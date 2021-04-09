Reed Arena transforming to host Professional Bull Riders

For the first time in more than a decade, Reed Arena’s ground will be covered in dirt for an event.
The Professional Bull Riders will hold its 2021 Aggieland Classic at Reed Arena tonight and Saturday night as part of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.
The three-round event features 45 bull riders representing six countries and three continents. Round 1 will begin at 7:45 p.m. today. Round 2 will start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday followed by the championship round.
The highest aggregate score over the three rounds will be the event champion. Competitors at the Aggieland Classic can earn points for the PBR World Championship, which culminates at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas in November.
“It’s always unique and brings a little bit of challenges sometimes to a venue operator when you bring dirt into a building, but this is going to be such a great event,” said Darren Davis, Reed Arena’s manager.
Transforming the arena is a process that took months to plan and long hours to execute during the week of the event, according to PBR production manager Stephen Jester.
Setup began around 8 a.m. Thursday and was scheduled to be finished around midnight. First, audio and video system equipment was installed, a process that Jester said takes about four to five hours.
Then, 30 truckloads of dirt, which was brought in from locations across the country, were placed all along the arena’s concrete floor by a dirt crew and is a process that lasts about five hours. The dirt measures about 7- to 8-inches deep and goes all the way behind the chutes where the bulls are loaded for riding. The dirt crew also works to manicure the dirt and make sure it’s free of debris throughout the event.
“That’s quite a bit of dirt we actually bring into the building,” Jester said.
Finally, an arena crew finishes the setup and is responsible for putting in all of the steel chutes, and also handles the bulls when they arrive from stock contractors.
Jester said since PBR has been doing events for 25 years and is doing about 30 events per year now, the arena transformation process is down to a science. He added that Reed Arena is a standard arena.
“We’ve been doing it for so long, it’s actually quite easy to do once you have the methodology,” Jester said. “It’s kind of like a recipe. … Most of these arenas are the same shape and have the same type of equipment in them, so that makes it way easier.”
This weekend’s PBR event is the first of several upcoming events at Reed Arena, which include a performance from David Feherty, mixed martial arts, and boxing.
“We’ve got some other fun shows coming up in the future,” Davis said. “There’s lots of things we’re doing and a lot of things we’re in conversations about for this fall, but we’re kicking it off this weekend with PBR here at Reed Arena.”
Saturday night, immediately after the event, Jester said the process is reversed. First the steel and chutes are removed, followed by the dirt, and finally the audio and video equipment.
“By Sunday at noon, it will be clear of the building,” Jester said.
Davis said Reed Arena will be cleaned once the dirt is gone, especially with the venue hosting Texas A&M’s annual Campus Muster ceremony on April 21.
“We’re going to make sure this building is spotless on the day or two after this event is loaded out,” Davis said, “but we’re ready to get dirty this week and we’re ready to clean it up after.”