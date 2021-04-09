Reed Arena transforming to host Professional Bull Riders

Then, 30 truckloads of dirt, which was brought in from locations across the country, were placed all along the arena’s concrete floor by a dirt crew and is a process that lasts about five hours. The dirt measures about 7- to 8-inches deep and goes all the way behind the chutes where the bulls are loaded for riding. The dirt crew also works to manicure the dirt and make sure it’s free of debris throughout the event.

“That’s quite a bit of dirt we actually bring into the building,” Jester said.

Finally, an arena crew finishes the setup and is responsible for putting in all of the steel chutes, and also handles the bulls when they arrive from stock contractors.

Jester said since PBR has been doing events for 25 years and is doing about 30 events per year now, the arena transformation process is down to a science. He added that Reed Arena is a standard arena.

“We’ve been doing it for so long, it’s actually quite easy to do once you have the methodology,” Jester said. “It’s kind of like a recipe. … Most of these arenas are the same shape and have the same type of equipment in them, so that makes it way easier.”