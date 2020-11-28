Real Christmas exists beyond trappings

In these difficult times, we seem to especially need Christmas. Yet too many families will be missing people around the Christmas tree, maybe worrying about someone sick in the hospital, unable to see one another or to buy very many presents because of new financial hardship
This year, even more than usual, we need to “be strong and take heart” (Psalm 27:14) in the faith we have in the spiritual reality of the season, in love itself, however it looks or doesn’t look, and let God give us Advent hope and Christmas joy.
The journey of Advent into Christmas, especially in times of grief, reminds me of the stages of the soul’s progression into the heart where we know God lives. According to Carmelite spirituality, the soul first travels through and away from outward distractions, into inward beauty, then into the deep emptying of the dark nights when even these lovely interior gifts are removed and the soul’s perception of them and consequently, of God, is radically changed. This happens so that God can be apprehended by naked faith and purified love. In this way, the soul is prepared for union with God and begins to radiate peace and love through his indwelling presence.
Throughout this journey, the soul finds that the things around God, even things that point to or reflect God, are not God himself. The soul has to learn to relate to all these other things in a whole new way that has to do with loving God as he is in himself, and growing to love others as he loves us. This is something that God will begin mysteriously to teach the willing and loving soul, who responds to God, in and through this suffering, with more and more surrender and determination. God will transform that soul, making it able to receive him in pure faith, hope and love.
In a similar way, the journey through Advent prepares us for the very real grace of Christmas, which is beyond all of the outward and even inward trappings that surround Christmas itself. We journey through all these things to the heart of Christmas, and thereby receive its true grace.
Advent is full of things that are good and point the way to Christmas, but they are not Christmas itself.
The lights, the gifts, the traditions, the social interactions — these outward things are good, used to serve others and to remind us of the birth of Jesus. But they are not Christmas itself.
Even the people in our lives — whom we love and enjoy, and/or who cause us a lot of stress at this time of year one way or the other — they point the way to Christmas because ideally they reflect the love of God to us and we to them. But people and relationships are not actually Christmas itself.
The events we plan with our families and friends, as good (or as stressful) as they can be, are not Christmas, either.
Our feelings, memories and thoughts, so intensified (sometimes painfully, sometimes happily) during this time of the year, are part of our journey. Our expectations, our longing for unity, joy, peace, justice and beauty, are all from God and are holy. They point us to the meaning of the Nativity, and to the joys of heaven. But even these are not Christmas itself.
Sometimes we are happy about shared love and memories with family and friends. Sometimes we are keenly aware of the grief intertwined with the happiness because of people we miss. Some years we truly feel that we have known Christmas joy. Other years we don’t. But it is still Christmas, whatever we think or feel.
Cultural expressions of the season, social events, our relationships and even our inmost feelings. All these things, painful or joyful as these may be, are not Christmas. These are things that surround Christmas, that reflect its light.
What is Christmas? Is it just a remembering of the birth of Jesus? I think it is that, but what else is it?
Does something actually happen at Christmas?
I think Christmas is a remembering by us, the church, that makes present and re-presents an eternal reality. With this remembering, I believe, heaven cooperates wholeheartedly.
I believe that at Christmas, by a special grace from heaven, there is a sunrise that bathes every face, a release of extra love and light coming through the heart of the church, Christ’s body, that shines on everyone.
The church prays for it: “Grant ... that the coming solemnity of [the Nativity of] your Son may bestow healing upon us in this present life,” from the Liturgy of the Hours, Wednesday of the Third Week of Advent.
Jesus has come into the world and continues to be with us.
Christmas is true no matter what happens with events outside or inside ourselves, or how we perceive them.
Christmas is real, and that sunrise is there. It’s coming.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin. She is a private caregiver.
