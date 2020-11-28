Real Christmas exists beyond trappings

In these difficult times, we seem to especially need Christmas. Yet too many families will be missing people around the Christmas tree, maybe worrying about someone sick in the hospital, unable to see one another or to buy very many presents because of new financial hardship

This year, even more than usual, we need to “be strong and take heart” (Psalm 27:14) in the faith we have in the spiritual reality of the season, in love itself, however it looks or doesn’t look, and let God give us Advent hope and Christmas joy.

The journey of Advent into Christmas, especially in times of grief, reminds me of the stages of the soul’s progression into the heart where we know God lives. According to Carmelite spirituality, the soul first travels through and away from outward distractions, into inward beauty, then into the deep emptying of the dark nights when even these lovely interior gifts are removed and the soul’s perception of them and consequently, of God, is radically changed. This happens so that God can be apprehended by naked faith and purified love. In this way, the soul is prepared for union with God and begins to radiate peace and love through his indwelling presence.