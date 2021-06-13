RAY'S PIX: 'The Vigil' is a compact film with impact

The Vigil (2019): I love “chamber” movies. Compact films with small casts and big talent can have quite an impact. That’s certainly true of this film, which respects its audience as much as it respects the mystical traditions it explores. The singularly talented Dave Davis plays a young man who is recently “off the derech,” meaning he’s exited the Orthodox Jewish community he grew up in. He needs money, though, so when his former rabbi taps him to spend the night in a house with a just-deceased man as a shomer (an official overnight vigil observer to guard the dead person from evil spirits), he says yes. Of course, you know there wouldn’t be a movie if this didn’t turn out to be a bad decision. The marvelous Lynn Cohen, in one of her last film roles, plays the extremely creepy and puzzling widow. Let’s just say our young man truly earns his $300 as his own demons — and perhaps some others — provide him with quite a bumpy night.