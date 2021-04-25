RAY'S PIX: Mob tries to silence family in ‘Star Witness’

The Dead Zone (1983): A lot of film adaptations of Stephen King works are lame — but not this one. Christopher Walken stars as a young man who awakens after a long coma to discover he has a new psychic ability that is triggered when he touches another person. Since this is a King story, this ability leads to some very dark places. The cast includes Brooke Adams, Herbert Lom and Martin Sheen. Arguably the most mainstream film made up to this point in shockmeister director David Cronenberg’s long and interesting career.

Best Worst Thing That Could Have Happened (2016): Success is great, but it doesn’t always make for the best story. This affectionate film documents the experience of auditioning for and getting cast in the legendary 1981 Stephen Sondheim/Hal Prince flop Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along. The film had special resonance for me because all of this happened so soon after I moved to New York, and I had friends who went through some of these experiences. The film is helped immeasurably by a treasure trove of footage shot at the time, coupled with lots of amusing anecdotes from the survivors. This documentary is a theater lover’s delight.