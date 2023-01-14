Ray's pix: ‘Glass Onion’ sequel a clever, fun-to-discover mystery

Instead of old or unusual movies, here are some newer movies I recommend:

“Glass Onion” (2022): Everyone in the world loved “Knives Out” more than I did, but I’m happy to report that this second entry into the series is a very big step up from the original. Daniel Craig returns as the salty genius detective Benoit Blanc, with a whole new set of spoiled rich people whose secrets need unraveling. The delightful cast includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn and in an absolutely stellar performance, Janelle Monáe. The movie manages to create a very clever and fun-to-discover mystery while at the same time skewering the morally compromised movers and shakers it portrays. It’s like they remade “The Last of Sheila,” but made it good this time. It even features a cameo by that earlier films’ co-screenwriter, Stephen Sondheim.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Malignant” (2021): Don’t you just hate it when your imaginary friend starts murdering people? That’s the alarming premise of this film, which stars Annabelle Wallis as a young, abused Seattle wife with a mysterious past. After some unpleasantness with her violent husband and a home invasion, things really start to get weird as she begins to have visions of murders as they are happening. George Young, looking like he stumbled out of an Abercrombie & Fitch catalog rather than the police academy, co-stars as the detective trying to untangle the case. There are some original ideas in this piece, directed by horror impresario James Wan (“Saw,” “Insidious”), and there’s a gruesome logic to the story that pays off well.

Now streaming on HBO MAX

“Three Minutes: A Lengthening” (2022): In 2009, musician Glenn Kurtz stumbled upon a short home movie shot by his grandfather in 1938 during a European vacation. While some of it was shot in traditional locations, most of it depicted what turned out to be Nasielsk, Poland. Taken a year before the Nazis murdered over 97% of the town’s Jewish population. This fascinating documentary tells the detective story of attempting to discover who the people depicted in the film were. In an unusual presentational choice, theirs are the only faces you see, though you hear many voices, including Helena Bonham Carter providing excellent narration. It’s quite an interesting capsule of history.

Now streaming on Hulu

“Wildcat” (2022): This lovely new documentary is about people as much as it is about wildlife. It follows the painstaking process of attempting to return an orphan ocelot to the Amazon jungle. Harry Turner and Samantha Zwicker are two young people who both need to escape their pasts, and the remote jungle turns out to be the place they might be able to do just that. Their work with young ocelots is groundbreaking and it’s not at all clear whether it’ll be successful. Harry, a war veteran with PTSD, seems to have really good instincts and does a pretty good job of being meticulous with his work with the cats. This is quite an intimate look at people passionate about preserving nature, with beautiful images and an affecting narrative.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

