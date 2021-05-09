RAY'S PIX: Fuller’s films are pure exploitation, but trashy fun to watch

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
We start with two outrageous, low-budget shockers directed by Samuel Fuller, shot by the legendary Stanley Cortez (The Magnificent Ambersons) and starring the fierce but not very talented Constance Towers.
Shock Corridor (1963): Peter Breck is an ambitious journalist convinced he can win a Pulitzer Prize if he fakes his way into a mental hospital as a patient and solves a murder there. Towers plays his loving but unsupportive wife who, for no good reason, gets to sing an entire song in this nonmusical. Once in the facility, Breck does his best to get close to several witnesses (including James Best, Gene Evans and Hari Rhodes) to see if he can glean from them the facts of a recent inmate’s death. The movie is pure exploitation all the way, but it’s trashy fun, and well-acted in the case of most of the supporting cast (if not the leading lady).
The Naked Kiss (1963): More fun, trashy exploitation cinema from bad boy director Fuller. This time around, Towers is a prostitute trying to go straight by moving to a new town and becoming a traveling salesperson. She encounters a handsome cop (Anthony Eisley) who turns out to be an enormous hypocrite jerk and thwarts (rather than encourages) her attempts to go straight. And I haven’t even mentioned the hilarious local madam who runs a “candy shop” (Virginia Grey) or the too-good-to-be-true handsome millionaire who may be falling in love with her (Michael Dante). You can’t help feeling a little better about your own life watching these jaw-dropping walking accidents destroy their own lives. Oh, and Towers gets another unnecessary musical number that’s just as out of place as the one in Shock Corridor.
Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016): This is probably the first time I’ve written about a movie based on a board game. But hear me out. This is a legitimately spooky and creative outing. Technically a sequel to the vastly inferior 2014 film Ouija, this tells the story of a young widow (Elizabeth Reaser) who makes her living as a phony medium while raising her two daughters (Lulu Wilson and Annalise Basso). Everything goes fine until one of the kids acquires a Ouija board, and some not-good stuff starts to happen in the house. A couple of years after this creepy flick, director and co-writer Mike Flanagan scored big with his Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, featuring some of these same cast members.
Trollhunter (2011): I love “found footage” fake documentaries, and here’s one of my favorites. Some nosey college students in Norway begin investigating some curious bear killings (that’s killings of bears, not killings by bears). As they investigate, they begin to uncover evidence of a horrifying secret: Is the government keeping dangerous trolls up in the northern part of the country? They pursue a curious loner named Hans, and through him they begin to learn the incredible truth. It’s played absolutely deadpan by a very game cast, and the best way to enjoy this movie is to look at it as a delicious comedy.
