RAY'S PIX: Fuller’s films are pure exploitation, but trashy fun to watch

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

We start with two outrageous, low-budget shockers directed by Samuel Fuller, shot by the legendary Stanley Cortez (The Magnificent Ambersons) and starring the fierce but not very talented Constance Towers.

Shock Corridor (1963): Peter Breck is an ambitious journalist convinced he can win a Pulitzer Prize if he fakes his way into a mental hospital as a patient and solves a murder there. Towers plays his loving but unsupportive wife who, for no good reason, gets to sing an entire song in this nonmusical. Once in the facility, Breck does his best to get close to several witnesses (including James Best, Gene Evans and Hari Rhodes) to see if he can glean from them the facts of a recent inmate’s death. The movie is pure exploitation all the way, but it’s trashy fun, and well-acted in the case of most of the supporting cast (if not the leading lady).

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.