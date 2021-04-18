RAY'S PIX: Donner’s ‘Timeline’ is a fun time-travel romp

Bob Roberts (1992): Not only do I love documentaries, but I love a lot of fake documentaries. Here’s one of the best. Tim Robbins wrote, directed and plays the title role in this look at an arch-conservative folk singer who turns his hand to politics and makes a run for the Senate. A bewildering parade of excellent actors pops up along the way, including Helen Hunt, Alan Rickman, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Wise, Harry Lennix, David Strathairn, James Spader and Pamela Reed. The film is almost 30 years old, and it’s a good reminder that questionable tactics in American politics are nothing new.

Never Trust a Gambler (1951): More confused film noir! Don’t let the lame title put you off. This is a dandy, if confused, little crime romp. It stars the wonderful Dane Clark as an ex-husband trying to dodge a subpoena to appear as a witness in a murder trial. He shows up at the house of his ex-wife (the not particularly talented Cathy O’Donnell) and begs for her help. Why is the film confused? Because it can’t decide (until near the very end) who the main character is: Clark or O’Donnell. There is a terrific turn by the saucy Myrna Dell as the ex-roommate, and you can even catch a quick glimpse of Amanda Blake at the police station. What the film excels at in its short running time is ratcheting up the tension bit by bit.