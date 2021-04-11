RAY'S PIX: Director Emmerich destroys the world in dopey ‘2012’

Only Yesterday (1991): I truly love movies about memory. (Books, too.) This wistful animated beauty is one of my favorites. It came out in 1991, but I first saw it when an English-language dub of it was released in 2016. It’s from the legendary Studio Ghibli in Japan, and it tells the simple story of a 27-year-old leaving Tokyo, where she has always lived, to travel to the country to spend some time with country relatives. As she travels, she begins remembering her life as a young child. Once she arrives in the beautiful safflower field country, her attention bounces back and forth between all of the lovely new memories she’s making and the ones that keep flooding her mind from so long ago. Get comfortable, pour a nice cup of tea and sink into this comfy, easy chair of a movie.