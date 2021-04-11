RAY'S PIX: Director Emmerich destroys the world in dopey ‘2012’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
2012 (2009): Once again, schlockmeister director Roland Emmerich destroys the world, this time inspired by the popular (but incorrect) idea that the Mayan calendar predicted world catastrophe in the year 2012. The movie is full of stars: John Cusack, Danny Glover, Amanda Peet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, Thandiwe Newton and Oliver Platt, all of whom deserved better than this dopey movie. But it blows up real good, and it’s fun watching the cast zoom all over the globe trying to figure out ways to survive the cascade of geo-disasters about to engulf the world. The movie is fun in the same way that Emmerich’s earlier film The Day After Tomorrow was fun. Turn off your brain and watch the world rattle into pieces.
Free Fire (2016): Oh, the shame. Sometimes you want classy, and sometimes you want junk. Sometimes you want junk with big stars in it. If you’re in that kind of mood, Free Fire is just what you want to watch. A group of lowlifes (played by Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Copely, Noah Taylor and many others) gets together for a sale of a bunch of illegal rifles. This takes place at night in an abandoned warehouse, because of course it does. One thing leads to another, words are exchanged, and then all hell breaks loose. The rest of the film is one big, nasty shootout. Patrick Bergin shows up for about five minutes as an extra assassin. It’s dumb and violent. I liked it.
Only Yesterday (1991): I truly love movies about memory. (Books, too.) This wistful animated beauty is one of my favorites. It came out in 1991, but I first saw it when an English-language dub of it was released in 2016. It’s from the legendary Studio Ghibli in Japan, and it tells the simple story of a 27-year-old leaving Tokyo, where she has always lived, to travel to the country to spend some time with country relatives. As she travels, she begins remembering her life as a young child. Once she arrives in the beautiful safflower field country, her attention bounces back and forth between all of the lovely new memories she’s making and the ones that keep flooding her mind from so long ago. Get comfortable, pour a nice cup of tea and sink into this comfy, easy chair of a movie.
The Impossible Voyage (1904): Georges Méliès himself (as usual) stars in this deranged adaptation of a Jules Verne play. He convinces a group of very game members of a fancy geographical society to undergo an ambitious journey with him. By train, rocket and submarine, his incredibly durable travel companions careen from the Alps to the surface of the sun and finally deep into the ocean. What’s amusing is that no matter how many times their vehicles crash catastrophically, the voyagers remain upbeat good sports.
