RAY'S PIX: ‘Death on the Nile’ features star-studded ’70s cast

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:

Death on the Nile (1978): The huge success of Sidney Lumet’s Murder on the Orient Express (1974) sparked a mini revival of splashy Agatha Christie adaptations. This is probably the best one, and it boasts a stunning cast: Angela Lansbury as a flamboyant adventuress, Mia Farrow as a repressed young wife, and let’s not forget Maggie Smith, Lois Chiles, Bette Davis, George Kennedy, Jane Birkin, Olivia Hussey, David Niven, Jack Warden, and, of course, Peter Ustinov as Hercule Poirot. The scenery is dazzling, as are the ridiculous costumes. A couple of years ago I got to attend a screening of this with an appearance by Lansbury herself, who claimed that this was the first time she’d ever actually sat down and watched the film. I was glad I watched it, and you will be, too.

