RAY'S PIX: Composer Rózsa is the MVP of ‘The Red House’

The Red House (1947): Composer Miklós Rózsa may well be the MVP of this movie for his beautiful and creepy score. And it doesn’t hurt that pros Edward G. Robinson and Judith Anderson, both playing against type, bite down hard on this twisted Gothic noir tale of family secrets and repressed feelings. Featuring Julie London, Lon McCallister and Ona Munson in her final film. Directed by the underrated Delmer Daves.
Rip’s Dream (1905): More George Méliès! This time the great cinema pioneer takes on the very American story of Rip Van Winkle. Though ultimately based on Washington Irving’s famous story, it’s also taken from Robert Planquette’s 19th century operetta, which in some ways combined the story with that of another Irving classic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Because of that somewhat mixed provenance, the story in this brief short may seem a bit different than you remember. No matter — it’s got more of those enchanting sets and delightful overacting that are standard for Méliès fables.
The Nazis Strike (1943): This is the second film in Frank Capra’s World War II documentary series. After covering the activities of Japan and Italy in Prelude to War, the filmmakers switch their focus to the aggressive ambitions of Adolf Hitler and Germany’s Third Reich. For years, the leaders of France and the United Kingdom seek to placate and make treaties with Hitler, only to see him break every trust, until his invasion of Poland in 1939 forces them to finally declare war. As in the previous film, animated maps are extremely helpful in showing the Nazi advance into Europe. This classic documentary packs a punch, even at only 41 minutes long.
Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020): This delightful documentary tells the story of a shockingly brazen art counterfeit scheme that lasted over a decade. It involved one of the most prestigious galleries in New York and many of the world’s top art collectors. The story calls into question interesting topics: What is the true value of art? Who is hurt by counterfeiting? To what extent is ignorance an excuse? The story includes a surprising parade of characters, from the high-powered gallery executive who may or may not have been in on the scheme, to the modest and quiet counterfeiter himself.
