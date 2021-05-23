RAY'S PIX: Composer Rózsa is the MVP of ‘The Red House’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

The Red House (1947): Composer Miklós Rózsa may well be the MVP of this movie for his beautiful and creepy score. And it doesn’t hurt that pros Edward G. Robinson and Judith Anderson, both playing against type, bite down hard on this twisted Gothic noir tale of family secrets and repressed feelings. Featuring Julie London, Lon McCallister and Ona Munson in her final film. Directed by the underrated Delmer Daves.

Now streaming on Kanopy.

Rip’s Dream (1905): More George Méliès! This time the great cinema pioneer takes on the very American story of Rip Van Winkle. Though ultimately based on Washington Irving’s famous story, it’s also taken from Robert Planquette’s 19th century operetta, which in some ways combined the story with that of another Irving classic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Because of that somewhat mixed provenance, the story in this brief short may seem a bit different than you remember. No matter — it’s got more of those enchanting sets and delightful overacting that are standard for Méliès fables.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.