RAY'S PIX: Circus mystery ‘Berserk’ is campy and funny

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:

Berserk (1967): Few things are campier and funnier than the wonderfully wretched melodramas Joan Crawford made at the twilight of her career. In Berserk she plays the owner and operator of a circus that for some weird reason is touring England. When a series of grisly murders interrupts her wildly unlikely romance with a studly young acrobat, you’re supposed to wonder if Joan is the murderess ... or the next victim. The movie’s most surreal moment comes when the surviving circus performers do an actual song-and-dance number about the mysterious killings. This is one of those screamers that has to be seen to be believed.

Friday at 10 p.m. on Turner Classic Movies.