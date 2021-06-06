RAY'S PIX: ‘Cat and the Canary’ an early example of comic horror

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
The Cat and the Canary (1927): In the mood for a proverbial “spooky old dark house” movie? You can hardly do better than The Cat and the Canary, one of the founding examples of comic horror in a scary house. An eccentric old man has died, and for ridiculous story reasons he has set up the circumstances of the reading of his will that almost guarantee there will be skullduggery. First, he decrees that 20 years must pass before the will is read — and worse, that the person who inherits is disqualified if she’s proven insane. It gets even more complicated than that, but I’ll let you discover for yourself. At least two more versions of this title came later, along with countless imitators. It’s a blast.
Backfire (1950): The year before they wrote the classic White Heat, screenwriters Larry Marcus, Ben Roberts, and Ivan Goff concocted this fascinating post-war film noir with a plot so complicated you could get dizzy. How complicated, you ask? Well, let’s just say it’s got at least seven flashbacks from the point of view of six different characters. It involve a very wounded soldier (Gordon MacRae) who’s fallen in love with his nurse (Virginia Mayo); the soldier’s buddy (Edmund O’Brien), with whom he plans on buying a ranch; and another Army buddy (Dane Clark) who owns a mortuary. Throw in a mysterious Swedish Cassandra (Viveca Linfors during her brief tenure as a movie star) and a second identity for one of the major characters, and you’ve got a lot to get your arms around. It’s all fun, though, and played by a dynamite cast.
Oscar-nominated shorts double feature
Burrow (2020): This lovely and funny Academy Award-nominated short animated film will charm you to pieces. It’s about a young rabbit who’s trying to create the perfect underground home. The problem is, she’s got more enthusiasm than ability. She keeps on accidentally digging into the homes of her neighbors: badgers, gophers, you name it. She’s embarrassed, but they seem pretty nice and generous. Turns out the story is about community and about how sometimes it’s OK to ask for help. The film didn’t win the Oscar, but it may win your heart.
A Love Song for Latasha (2020): In 1991, Latasha Harlins was shot and killed by a convenience store clerk. In this beautiful short film, her cousin and her best friend remember her life and imagine what she might have accomplished and experienced. It turns out the 15-year old had some big dreams regarding her career and her neighborhood, which continue to inspire those who knew her to this day. Nominated for Best Short Documentary Oscar.
