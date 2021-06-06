RAY'S PIX: ‘Cat and the Canary’ an early example of comic horror

The Cat and the Canary (1927): In the mood for a proverbial “spooky old dark house” movie? You can hardly do better than The Cat and the Canary, one of the founding examples of comic horror in a scary house. An eccentric old man has died, and for ridiculous story reasons he has set up the circumstances of the reading of his will that almost guarantee there will be skullduggery. First, he decrees that 20 years must pass before the will is read — and worse, that the person who inherits is disqualified if she’s proven insane. It gets even more complicated than that, but I’ll let you discover for yourself. At least two more versions of this title came later, along with countless imitators. It’s a blast.