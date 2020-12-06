RAY'S PIX: ‘Bombshell’ tells story of harassment scandal at Fox News

Who Are You People? (2017): Yet another (very) minor documentary about a movie I love. This time it’s all about the locals in Mobile, Alabama, who were affected by the filming of Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1976. Mobile stands in for Indiana and even Wyoming in the film. Citizens were in the movie, worked on the movie and watched the movie being made. My favorite stories were from the dancing school from which the young kids were recruited to play the film’s ethereal aliens during the final sequence. You hear about many bits that were worked on but never made it into the movie. After watching this, you’ll want to rewatch Close Encounters and be on the lookout for your favorite Mobilers.