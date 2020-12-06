RAY'S PIX: ‘Bombshell’ tells story of harassment scandal at Fox News

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Bombshell (2019): A lot of media attention was paid to the efforts made to turn actress Charlize Theron into Fox News’ Megyn Kelly for this movie. And while not as good as that makeover, the movie is not bad. Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson and John Lithgow plays creepy Roger Ailes in this story of how a group of women finally got fed up with the culture of sexual harassment at Fox News. Margot Robbie plays a fictitious character, a enthusiastic new Fox employee who gets chewed up by the system pretty quickly. She got an Oscar nomination for her work.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Shadow of Suspicion (1944): And now more “confused noir” on YouTube! This one’s a twisted tale of high-stakes jewel thievery. A famous and fabulously valuable diamond necklace is about to be transferred across country from one jewelry store branch to another, and everyone’s freaking out about the threat risk. The fun in this movie is trying to figure out who are actually the good guys and who are the bad guys. The unfamiliar cast (Marjorie Weaver, Peter Cookson, Tim Ryan, Pierre Watkin) make the guessing game more fun. The only familiar face is Clara Blandick, Auntie Em from The Wizard of Oz, playing hilariously against type as the leader of a rough gang of thieves.
Now available on YouTube.
Who Are You People? (2017): Yet another (very) minor documentary about a movie I love. This time it’s all about the locals in Mobile, Alabama, who were affected by the filming of Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1976. Mobile stands in for Indiana and even Wyoming in the film. Citizens were in the movie, worked on the movie and watched the movie being made. My favorite stories were from the dancing school from which the young kids were recruited to play the film’s ethereal aliens during the final sequence. You hear about many bits that were worked on but never made it into the movie. After watching this, you’ll want to rewatch Close Encounters and be on the lookout for your favorite Mobilers.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
His House (2020): Oh, boy, this movie. A young couple (Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku), refugees from an African country being convulsed by civil war, hit the jackpot in England: They are assigned a small house! Now all they have to do is behave and sit tight while their asylum case wends it way through the bureaucracy. The only trouble is, there’s something very wrong with the house. Are they simply haunted by the horrors they left behind at home? Or have they inadvertently brought something malevolent with them? The acting and filmmaking are absolutely top-notch in this very scary movie that has a lot on its mind. I look forward to seeing more work from these actors and director Remi Weekes.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
