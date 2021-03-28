RAY'S PIX: ‘Beloved’ a film you breathe in, features terrific performances

Beloved (1998): Making audiences uncomfortable is rarely a road to riches when it comes to American moviemaking. Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel dealt with topics scary and strange. Nevertheless, producer Oprah Winfrey and director Jonathan Demme resolutely created a haunting film adaptation of Morrison’s novel. The plot deals with a family of escaped slaves (Winfrey, Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover) in the years after the Civil War, dealing with a troubled spirit (Thandie Newton) who moves in with them. The identity of this young woman will bring up a past the family would just as soon forget. This is a movie you breathe in and feel in your fingertips. Terrific performances and a rich, textured, unnerving mood make Beloved riveting viewing.