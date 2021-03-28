RAY'S PIX: ‘Beloved’ a film you breathe in, features terrific performances

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Beloved (1998): Making audiences uncomfortable is rarely a road to riches when it comes to American moviemaking. Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel dealt with topics scary and strange. Nevertheless, producer Oprah Winfrey and director Jonathan Demme resolutely created a haunting film adaptation of Morrison’s novel. The plot deals with a family of escaped slaves (Winfrey, Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover) in the years after the Civil War, dealing with a troubled spirit (Thandie Newton) who moves in with them. The identity of this young woman will bring up a past the family would just as soon forget. This is a movie you breathe in and feel in your fingertips. Terrific performances and a rich, textured, unnerving mood make Beloved riveting viewing.
Walking and Talking (1996): The 1990s gave us some small, warm comedies about the messiness of relationships. Director Nicole Holofcener struggled for several years to get this, her first film, made. It stars a bevy of terrific young actors, including Catherine Keener, Liev Schreiber, Anne Heche, Todd Field, Kevin Corrigan and Allison Janney. Be assured that love and friendship are searched for, tested, betrayed and repaired during the film’s brief 86 minutes. Keener went on to make four more films for Holofcener.
My Octopus Teacher (2020): This jaw-dropping nature documentary had me from start to finish. It features filmmaker Craig Foster and shows his yearlong relationship with a common octopus in the shallow waters of a kelp forest off the southern tip of Africa. The footage is amazing, and the relationship that develops between him and his octopus friend is awe-inspiring. I realize I sound wide-eyed and hyperbolic describing this movie, but you’ve just got to experience it for yourself, trust me.
The In-Laws (1979): Andrew Bergman wrote and Arthur Hiller directed this insane comedy about how important it is to pick reasonable in-laws. Nervous dentist Alan Arkin unfortunately is about to be tied forever to crazy Peter Falk, as their children are about to be married. And so right before the happy nuptials, Falk yanks poor Arkin into an escalating series of misadventures that go from New York to Central America. The supporting cast includes Nancy Dussault, James Hong, Richard Libertini, David Paymer, Ed Begley Jr. and Paul Smith. Very unsuccessfully remade in 2003.
