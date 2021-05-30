RAY'S PIX: ‘A Trip to the Moon’ is silly but gorgeous

He Walked By Night (1948): This is an interesting film noir for several reasons. First, it stars the underrated Richard Basehart, who always shines in these types of movies. He plays a cop killer who’s being pursued by some methodical cops (Scott Brady and James Cardwell). The police procedural work in the movie is fascinating and was influential on later crime films. Also, Jack Webb, who plays a forensics specialist, spent a lot of time with the police adviser on the film, and soon created the highly successful radio (and later television) show Dragnet. Finally, the movie has a climax which is reminiscent of the one in The Third Man, and came out a year earlier than that much more famous movie.

Crip Camp (2020): Ever see a documentary and just get kind of mad because you felt this was a story you should have already known about? That happened to me watching Crip Camp, the Oscar-nominated film about a key civil rights struggle carried on by a strong and determined group of people. The story begins at Camp Jened, a crumbling camp in upstate New York for the disabled. It turns out that the empowerment fostered in the camp helps inspire a group of young activists in their later lives. They were up against a lot — providing equal access to people with disabilities was a new and expensive idea. But people like Judith Heumann and her fellow revolutionaries were not to be trifled with, and it’s inspiring to watch them eventually force the halls of government to listen.