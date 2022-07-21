RAY'S PICKS:

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

"The Exterminating Angel" (1962): A group of spoiled aristocrats go to a mansion for a late-night dinner party after an opera performance. Something seems a bit off… are there scenes repeating? (Yes.) And then, when it’s past time to go home, no one can bring themselves to leave. Things get weirder and weirder from there in this first foray into surrealism by legendary director Luis Buñuel. I haven’t even mentioned the bear, or the sheep, or the attack by the disembodied hand. Just clasp your flute of champagne firmly and go with it. Will any of us escape?

Now streaming on Kanopy.

"One Mysterious Night" (1944): Here’s Chester Morris’s seventh outing as famed thief-turned-crimefighter Boston Blackie. This time around he’s (sort of) helping the police track down The Blue Star of the Nile, a famous diamond stolen in broad daylight from a fundraising exhibition at a fancy hotel. Part of Blackie’s challenge is that most of the people in the movie think he’s the thief, not the guy chasing the thief. Even though it’s definitely a B picture, Columbia gave it nice production values and so it looks great and is breezy genre fun.

Now streaming on YouTube.

"Taste of Cherry" (1997): This film won the Palm D’Or at the Cannes International Film Festival, and it may or may not be for you. Even after seeing it I’m not sure whether or not it’s for me! On one hand, I’m a sucker for a minimalist film, and this one certainly fulfills that requirement: It’s simply about a man (Homayoun Ershadi) who spends a long day driving around Tehran trying to find a stranger to help him commit suicide. Almost the entire film takes place within his car, and the script is mostly improvised. The setup is intriguing: Why does the man want to end it all? Will he find the help he needs? However, as the film goes on you begin to wonder what director Abbas Kiarostami is really after. And after the film’s unexpected ending, I’m still not sure. Let me know what you think.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

"Don't Make Me Go" (2022): In this very well acted and affecting movie, John Cho plays a former musical turned office professional and single dad. When he gets an awful medical diagnosis, he decided to try to find his daughter’s long-gone mother. Thus starts a road trip, and it’s a lovely ride. Atlanta native Mia Isaac is spectacular as daughter Wally, in her first lead role. This is one of those sneaky movies that makes you think it’s about one thing, when it’s really about another thing. I won’t spoil you with the details of the trick, but just know that it is both surprising and effective. Man, I wish John Cho was a bigger star; he’s always so good in everything. A fun thing to think about when you’re watching this movie: It was filmed in New Zealand, which is why dad’s car is so old. It’s the only way the filmmakers could get a right-side car to use for filming (newer right-side cars are illegal there.)

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

