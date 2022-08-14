RAY'S PICKS: Zany casting highlights Ed Wood’s ‘Jail Bait’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Jail Bait” (1954): Oh, dear. An Ed Wood movie. You remember, the weirdo who made “Glen or Glenda” and “Plan 9 From Outer Space”? Well, here’s his entry into the film noir genre. The most legit actor he managed to get was Lyle Talbot (who must have been having a slow year) as the main police detective investigating a burglary-murder committed by Clancy Malone (in his only film appearance). Malone’s unwisely supportive sister is played by master thespian Dolores Fuller (who was later so unmemorable in “Glen or Glenda”). The zaniest casting is a pre-Hercules Steve Reeves, in his first film role, as probably the broadest-shouldered young cop ever. The film even manages to get his shirt off to show off his crazy Mr. Universe physique. Not that many films have cops whipping off their shirts at the police station. It’s all quite a howl if you’re in the right mood.

Now streaming on YouTube.

“End Game” (2018): I didn’t think I’d be able to watch this short, Oscar-nominated documentary, but I was wrong. It’s an intimate look at a small group of patients who are facing end-of-life decisions. You meet them, their families and their caregivers. Believe it or not, it’s not scary or depressing. It’s just very human. It’s remarkable that the several families involved were open to the kind of access a film like this needs, and so kudos to them. I hope that when my time comes I’ll be able to have choices and options and professionals able to help me through them.

Now streaming on Netflix.

“Not Okay” (2022): I’m one of those weirdos who doesn’t like “Dear Evan Hansen,” because it’s a story about a kid who lies to grieving parents and we’re supposed to think he’s a hero because he ends up internet famous. So I really appreciated this nasty little film about an ambitious young woman (Zoey Deutch) who uses an opportunistic lie to achieve the attention and fame she’s starved for. Mia Isaac, the young actress who was so good in “Don’t Make Me Go” from earlier this summer, once again hits it out of the park as a charismatic activist. I expect big things from her. Dylan O’Brien has a lot of fun with the role of an ultra-vapid, uber-cool pothead. The movie has fun with social media and influencer culture, and I enjoyed it very much.

Now streaming on Hulu.

“Dude Ranger” (1934): In this budget Western, George O’Brien plays an eastern businessman with a problem: The ranch he’s just inherited seems to be deliberately losing cattle. Something fishy must be going on! To investigate, he allows the current ranch manager to assume he’s just a cowboy looking for a job so he can poke around and try to figure out what cattle-stealing naughtiness is going on. While he’s at it, he develops a good friend (Syd Saylor), a dangerous enemy (foreman LeRoy Mason) and enjoys an electric flirtation with the ranch manager’s feisty daughter (Irene Hervey). O’Brien was maturing a bit from his earlier juvenile hunk characters he did during the late ‘20s, but he’s still charismatic, rowdy and funny.

Now streaming on YouTube.

Trivia Question 961: Actress Lea Thompson is the mother of which of this week’s performers?

Answer to Trivia Question 959: Sandra Bullock stepped into the female lead in the film “Demolition Man” just a couple of days after Lori Petty left the project. She must be a quick study, because she’s wonderful in the role.