Love unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Cocaine Bear” (2023): Why, yes, “Cocaine Bear.” And why not? The winter is for silly movies like this one. Inspired by a true story, it tells the story of a white-powder-crazed bear terrorizing a Georgia state park. The extremely game cast includes Margot Martindale, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Ray Liotta. Fun fact: The entire movie was shot in Ireland. And just in case you’re a fan of Scott Seiss’ “Angry Ikea Guy” videos, it’ll be an added bonus that he’s also in this ridiculous movie.

Now streaming on Peacock

“Prologue” (2015): Richard Williams, the multiple Oscar-winning animation director (one of whose wins was for 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”) earned his final Academy Award nomination for this controversial short about several ancient soldiers engaged in vicious armed combat. Not for children or the squeamish, it’s nevertheless a vivid and compelling, if horrifying, exploration of the violence of war. Does it strike you as worthy — or gratuitous?

Now streaming on YouTube

“Athlete A” (2020): Can a documentary be a horror film? You betcha. This terrific film takes a withering look at Larry Nassar, a doctor who sexually abused hundreds of young athletes during his work with women’s Olympic gymnastics. You’ll meet the brave women who were ignored and silenced and punished for blowing the whistle on this predator. Even more disturbing, you’ll learn about how the entire sports organization, including the two most famous coaches in gymnastics, routinely protected this criminal for decades. Why? Because it was good for business. By the end of the movie you may be shocked that Nasser made it to prison alive.

Now streaming on Netflix

“Going My Way” (1944): I was surprised how much I enjoyed this film, which I expected to be very corny. Sure, it’s old-fashioned (it is almost 80 years old, after all) but it’s quite well made. Even more surprising was how good Bing Crosby was in it. (Shame on me for doubting Der Bingle!) It’s also got a chunk of the opera “Carmen” tossed in (for very flimsy movie reasons). Also featured is Carl “Alfalfa” Switzer, for the Our Gang fans. For some fun, keep a close eye on Barry Fitzgerald, who won an Oscar as the old priest. The actor was a Protestant, and he crosses himself backwards several times in the movie.

Now streaming on Turner Classic Movies

Trivia Question #1001: “Going My Way” was the first Best Picture winner to spawn a proper sequel. What was it called?

Answer to Trivia Question #999: Director Natalie Morales’ excellent “Plan B” came out the same year as her “Language Lessons” (2021).