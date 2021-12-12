RAY'S PICKS: 'Wrecking Crew' celebrates studio musicians

“The Wrecking Crew!” (2008): Here’s another delightful music documentary. We recently looked at “20 Feet From Stardom,” about the backup singers of our favorite records. “The Wrecking Crew!” profiles the musicians on those records. The film features several amazing musicians who played with this storied studio group at various times. My favorite of the musicians was Carol Kaye, an amazing bass guitarist who I had never heard of before this movie. She’s responsible for the iconic bass licks on Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and my favorite, Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.’” This movie is a feast for music lovers.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018): I have mixed feelings about this movie. Sure, it’s terribly entertaining — how could it not be with all of that music? And it’s anchored by a great performance by Rami Malek as the legendary Freddie Mercury. But the movie is so ... fictional. Like, almost totally fictional. I’m always mystified when biopics do that. However, if you can simply look at it as entertainment, you can have a really good time. Lots of good acting is happening in addition to Malek: Joseph Mazzello (a long way from playing the kid in “Jurassic Park”) is wonderful as Queen bassist John Deacon, and Gwilym Lee kills as guitarist Brian May. So forget about the actual facts of the story and just enjoy the cinematic romp.