RAY'S PICKS: 'Wrecking Crew' celebrates studio musicians

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“The Wrecking Crew!” (2008): Here’s another delightful music documentary. We recently looked at “20 Feet From Stardom,” about the backup singers of our favorite records. “The Wrecking Crew!” profiles the musicians on those records. The film features several amazing musicians who played with this storied studio group at various times. My favorite of the musicians was Carol Kaye, an amazing bass guitarist who I had never heard of before this movie. She’s responsible for the iconic bass licks on Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and my favorite, Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.’” This movie is a feast for music lovers.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018): I have mixed feelings about this movie. Sure, it’s terribly entertaining — how could it not be with all of that music? And it’s anchored by a great performance by Rami Malek as the legendary Freddie Mercury. But the movie is so ... fictional. Like, almost totally fictional. I’m always mystified when biopics do that. However, if you can simply look at it as entertainment, you can have a really good time. Lots of good acting is happening in addition to Malek: Joseph Mazzello (a long way from playing the kid in “Jurassic Park”) is wonderful as Queen bassist John Deacon, and Gwilym Lee kills as guitarist Brian May. So forget about the actual facts of the story and just enjoy the cinematic romp.
Now streaming on Hulu through Dec. 31.
“The Big Steal” (1949): I’m a huge Jane Greer fan, and she’s never better than when she stars with Robert Mitchum. This time around they’re both chasing after the same thief (Patric Knowles) across Mexico. Also on the chase is William Bendix (Mitchum’s boss). One of the pleasures of the film is that it features a fun supporting turn from the legendary Ramon Novarro (star of the 1925 “Ben-Hur”). Mitchum had just been arrested for marijuana possession, and studio chief Howard Hughes was both terrified it would hurt the picture and determined to use the scandal to promote the picture. It’s a fun, sexy chase movie.
Now streaming on the Criterion Channel.
“Ailey” (2021): How did I not know that legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey was a Texan? After starting off life in Rogers (near Killeen), he moved to Los Angeles and eventually fell into dancing (after high school football didn’t really seem his cup of tea). Eventually he founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and made artistic history. While this documentary doesn’t tell you nearly enough about his life, it is a marvelous crash course in his beautiful dances. From “Revelations” to “Blues Suite” to “The River,” “Flowers” and “Cry,” there’s a lot of ravishing dance to enjoy. Most enjoyable of the many witnesses is Judith Jamison, dancer extraordinaire, muse to Ailey and eventual artistic director of his company. This film will leave you wanting more, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing!
Now rentable on Amazon Video.
Trivia Question 926: On what island was Farrokh Bulsara, later known as Freddie Mercury, born?
Answer to Trivia Question 924: Interesting actor John Hodiak died suddenly at age 41.
