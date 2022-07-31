RAY'S PICKS: Winning cast leads laugh-out-loud ‘Lost City’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“The Lost City” (2022): I’ve always rooted for Sandra Bullock, since I first saw her in a dumb little movie called “Love Potion No. 9” (1992). In “The Lost City,” she plays a jaded author who gets seemingly caught up in one of her own over-the-top adventure romance book plots. Worse, she’s getting unasked-for help from the lunk who’s nothing more than the buff cover model of her books (a hilarious Channing Tatum). Add Brad Pitt yukking it up in Act 1 and rollicking performances by Daniel Radcliffe and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (who was so good in “Dolemite Is My Name”) and you’ve got a lot to love in the cast department. This is one of those movies in which none of the screenwriters (there are three) or directors (there are two) seem to have a resume that would suggest they’d come up with something this good. So I’ll go out on a limb here and say the creatives on this project have cranked their work up a notch. I look forward to their next projects. This one is a laugh-out-loud ton of fun.

Now streaming on Paramount+ and Epix.

“Black Girl” (1966): A young Senegalese woman (the stunning Mbissine Thérèse Diop) agrees to travel from the African city of Dakar to the Riviera to care for the children of a European woman (Anne-Marie Jelinek). Unfortunately, the job doesn’t turn out as she expected. She worked for the same woman in Dakar as a nanny, but in France the woman just wants her to be a maid and treats her badly. The movie shows the slow, quiet fuse of Diop’s anger and unhappiness. Filmed in France and Senegal, it shows (in an understated way) the astounding difference in the ways of life in the two places.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

“I Shot Jesse James” (1940): Maverick filmmaker Sam Fuller’s directorial debut was with this character study of Robert Ford, the miserable guy (played by John Ireland) who betrayed and murdered Jesse James (Reed Hadley). The movie is presented as a rather misshapen romance between the feckless Ford and the showgirl he loves (Barbara Britton). Preston Foster is also on hand as a silver miner also in love with Britton, and who knows that Ford is trouble. Ireland worked a lot in Hollywood but was never a huge star, which makes him the ideal lead for a Fuller film. As Ford, he really shows us the guilt, pain and cowardice that drives a man who is only interested in life’s shortcuts.

Now streaming on Kanopy.

“Paris Is Burning” (1990): The best movies take us to places we haven’t been before. “Paris Is Burning” took me to a world I never realized existed: the Black and Latino LGBTQ drag ballroom scene of the late 1980s. It’s sort of a fantastical combination of modeling, fashion, music and pure performance. The characters you’ll meet in this classic documentary might be some you’ll never forget. For me it’s Dorian Corey at the very end of the film. Listen to the quiet, tired wisdom and self-acceptance in the speech. It’s unforgettable. As is the “Executive Realness” section. It’s sad to me that director Jennie Livingston’s output as a director has been so sparse since this came out over 30 years ago.

Now streaming on HBO MAX and The Criterion Channel.

