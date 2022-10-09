RAY'S PICKS: Weirdness runs through 2018 short film 'Bertie'

Love old or unusual movies? Here are several I recommend.

“Bertie” (2018): When is a dog more than a dog? When it’s the mysterious Bertie, a pug who has a peculiar effect on the people he’s around. This daffy short film stars “Doctor Who” and “Broadchurch” vet Arthur Darvill as a young father whose sleep keeps getting interrupted when the neighbor’s dog's barking wakes his baby. When he confronts his neighbor (Alison Steadman), things start to become quite weird!

Now streaming on Kanopy.

“About Last Night” (1986): Before he created the hit TV series “Thirtysomething,” Edward Zwick directed this excellent film adaptation of David Mamet’s hit off-Broadway play “Sexual Perversity in Chicago.” Jim Belushi reprises his stage role as hound dog Bernie, who haunts singles bars with his best buddy, Danny (Rob Lowe). Much disruption ensues when Danny meets Debbie (Demi Moore) and decides to have a grown-up affair with her. Elizabeth Perkins makes a delightful film debut as Moore’s wry best friend.

Now streaming on Hulu.

“Purple Noon” (or “Plein Soleil”) (1960): Patricia Highsmith wrote five novels about a sociopath opportunist named Tom Ripley. This film is based on the same novel from which 1999’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” was adapted. Alain Delon plays Ripley very differently from Matt Damon’s take. He’s much more seductive, which makes the film perhaps even more jarring than Damon’s when things get hairy about halfway through the movie. It’s full of colorful Italian locations, and contains several impressive extended bits of business — first with a yacht at sea, and then with an inconvenient corpse. It’s easy to recommend this sexy, sun-soaked misadventure.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

“Sons of the Desert” (1933): At a breezy 65 minutes, this marvelous feature from the legendary comic duo Laurel and Hardy benefits from a no-frills, no-gimmicks approach. It’s just two guys who want to travel to the national convention of their fraternal organization (similar to the Elks), despite the objections of their wives. The hilarity is built from the ground up, showcasing the remarkable talents of these longtime partners. Mention should go to the actresses who play the wives (Mae Busch and Dorothy Christy), who hold their own admirably with Stan and Ollie. This movie is new to me, and I’m glad I discovered it. I think you will be, too.

